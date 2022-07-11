Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 11

There are 10 Major League Baseball games on July 11 including a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

5. Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians, Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports

These two American League Central Division opponents are now back in the American League wildcard chase thanks to the ice cold Toronto Blue Jays, who have only won one game in their last 10. The Guardians (41-42) are two games back of the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, who are tied for the last wildcard spot in the American League (45-42). The White Sox meanwhile are only half a game back of the Guardians (41-43). This is the first of a four game series.

The Guardians are starting Canadian Cal Quantrill (4-5, 3.86). While the White Sox are starting two-time All-Star Lance Lynn (1-1, 5.33 ERA). In addition to being in the wildcard hunt, the Guardians are in second place in the American League West, and four and a half games back of the Minnesota Twins.

4. San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies, Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports/AT&T/MLB Network

It should be zero surprise whatsoever that the over/under betting line for this game at Coors Field in Denver is 11.5. That is what happens when games are played at the most hitter friendly ball park in the United States at the Major League level. The Padres are 49-38 and second place in the National League West (eight games back of the Dodgers), and have the second best wildcard record on the senior circuit.

The pitching matchup here has Sean Manaea (3-4, 4.18 ERA) versus Jose Urena (0-0, 2.51). Manaea is in first year in San Diego after six seasons with the Oakland Athletics. Urena is also new to the Rockies. He started the year with the Milwaukee Brewers, however he decided to become a free agent rather tan accept a demotion to Triple A in Milwaukee. As a result, Urena signed with the Rockies on May 13, and in his first start with the Rockies on July 6 in Los Angeles, he had a quality start as he only gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings against the Dodgers in a 2-1 Rockies loss.

3. Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals, Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports

In this National League battle, the Cardinals (46-42) are hosting the Phillies (46-40). St. Louis is two and a half games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, while the Phillies lead the Cardinals by one game in the final National League Wildcard spot.

This is the fourth of a four game series. The Phillies blanked the Cardinals 2-0 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday. The Phillies got quality starts from Zach Wheeler (zero earned runs and five hits in seven innings), and Kyle Gibson (zero earned runs and two hits in seven innings) to begin the series. On Monday, the Phillies will start Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15), and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA). Both Nola and Mikolas have been very effective despite losing records to start the year.

2. Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays, Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN/Bally Sports

In this American League East Division battle, the Tampa Bay Rays are hosting the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox (47-39), and the Rays (45-40) are both in the American League Wildcard spot at the moment. It appears at this time, first place in the American League East is unattainable. That is because the New York Yankees have had a phenomenal first half and have a 14 game lead over the Red Sox and 15.5 game lead over the Rays.

On the mound, the Rays will go with Matt Wisler (2-3, 2.58 ERA) and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (0-1. 9.00 ERA). In his Major League debut a week ago, Bello gave up four earned runs in four innings in a 7-1 Boston loss to Tampa Bay.

1. New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: SNY/Bally Sports

In the most fascinating game of the day, here we have the top two teams in the National League East. The Mets lead the NL East (53-33) for an outstanding winning percentage of .616. The Braves are second in the NL East (52-35) and have the best record in all of baseball among teams not leading their division.

The Braves just swept the Washington Nationals and have won six of their last seven. The Mets just split a four game series over the weekend against the Miami Marlins. This starting pitching matchup is also spectacular. The Mets will start Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26). The Braves will counter with Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA).