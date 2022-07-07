Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 7

There are 13 Major League Baseball games on July 7. The games include a doubleheader between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

5. Miami Marlins @ New York Mets Time: 7:10 PM

TV Channel: Bally Sports/SNY

In a National League East Division matchup, the New York Mets (51-31) are hosting the Miami Marlins (39-41). The Mets are getting a bounce back year from second baseman Jeff McNeil of Santa Barbara, California. After batting only .251 a year ago, McNeil has increased his batting average in 2022 by 65 percentage points to .316.

Even though New York is 11 games ahead of Miami in the standings, they cannot take Marlins starting pitcher Daniel Castano lightly. He has an earned run average of 2.42. Trevor Williams will start for the Mets. It has been a struggle for Williams this season as he is 1-5 with an earned run average of 4.34.

4. Chicago Cubs @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Marquee/SNLA

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin of Vacaville, California was supposed to get the start on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, but the Dodgers decided to go with Mitchell White instead, and give their new ace an extra day of rest. So far in 2022, Gonsolin has been masterful, quite possibly the best pitcher in all of baseball. He is 10-0 at the moment with an earned run average of 1.54. Gonsolin’s 10 wins are tied for the most in Major League Baseball. The other two pitchers who have reached double digits in the win column are Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs will counter with Mark Leiter Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday. Leiter Jr. is 2-2 with an earned run average of 4.85. The Dodgers have the best record on the senior circuit (52-29) and lead the San Diego Padres by six games.

3. St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports

This National League matchup has the Atlanta Braves (49-34) hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (44-40). The Braves are in second place in the National League East and two and a half games back of the New York Mets. The Cardinals are three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the last wildcard spot on the senior circuit.

The Braves are going for the four-game sweep over the Cardinals. On Wednesday, Max Fried threw six shutout innings in the 3-0 win. The pitching matchup on Thursday has every sign that the series will be a sweep. The Cardinals are going with struggling rookie southpaw Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.66 ERA), and the Braves counter with rookie right-hander Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.87 ERA).

2. New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox , Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: YES/NESN

In one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, the top two teams in the American League East are facing each other at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees. However, even though these are the top two teams, the Yankees (59-23) have the whopping 14 game advantage over the Red Sox (45-37) at the moment.

The Yankees will start Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA). The Red Sox will counter with Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12 ERA).

1. San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres, Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California/Bally Sports

In this National League West Division battle, the San Diego Padres (47-36) are hosting the San Francisco Giants (41-39). The Padres currently have the second best wildcard record in the National League, while the Giants trail the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals by one game for the last wildcard spot. Due to the expanded playoff format Major League Baseball installed this season (12 teams instead of 10), the Giants have the distinction of being the only Major League team at the moment to be over .500 and not in a playoff spot. On the mound, the Padres will start Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA), while the Giants will start Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA) in an extremely respectable pitching encounter.