Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 1

There are 16 Major League Baseball games to be played on Wednesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Minnesota Twins @ Detroit Tigers–Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

This American League Central Division battle has a strong pitching matchup. The Twins (-115) starter is Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.25 ERA) and the Tigers (+105) starter is Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.44 ERA). Minnesota (30-21) comfortably leads the AL Central by five games over the Chicago White Sox. It should be noted that the Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is out of the lineup with coronavirus.

4) Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks–Bally Sports–3:40 PM ET

In this National League matchup, the Braves (-148) might have their hands full with 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.35), who has been very effective this season for Arizona (+137). The Braves counter with Kyle Wright (4-3, 2.68 ERA).

3) Houston Astros @ Oakland Athletics–AT&T/NBC Sports California–3:37 PM ET

The Athletics (+200) are in the basement in the AL West, but have received effective starting pitching from Cole Irvin in 2022 (2-2, 3.15 ERA). The Astros (-220), lead the American League West by five games over the Angels, and are getting outstanding starting pitching from Justin Verlander (6-2, 2.03 ERA). Verlander will look to bounce back after his worst start of the year, where he gave up 10 hits, four home runs, and six earned runs in a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

2) San Diego Padres @ St. Louis Cardinals–Bally Sports–1:15 PM ET

In this National League battle, the Padres are second in the NL West (30-19), and three games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals are second in the NL Central (28-21), and three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis is going for the sweep after beating San Diego 6-3 on Monday and 3-2 on Tuesday. Both starting pitchers have been respectable this season. The Padres (-131) starter is Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA), while the Cardinals (+121) counter with Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA).

1) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–7:05 PM ET

In this American League battle, the Yankees (-173) lead the American League East (34-15), while the Angels (+159) are second in the American League West (27-23). Nestor Cortes has been fantastic to start the year for the Yankees. He is 4-1 with an ERA of 1.70. The Yankees smoked the Angels 9-1 thanks to three hits from catcher Jose Trevino on Tuesday,