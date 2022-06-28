MLB News and Rumors

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 28

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 16 Major League Baseball games on June 28 including a doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks. 

How to Stream MLB Games Today For Free | Free MLB Live Stream

YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV are among the best sites to watch MLB games online for free. While these services offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the MLB games tonight for free. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on baseball, Jazz Sports allows fans to watch MLB games for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the MLB games tonight once they’ve placed a qualifying bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB Games for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

  1. Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on any of the MLB games tonight
  4. Stream MLB games for free

5. Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians, Time: 1:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bet Minnesota Twins Cleveland Guardians Play
Moneyline -112 +102 BetOnline logo
Run Spread -1.5 (+140) +1.5 (-160) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (+100) Under 9 (-120) BetOnline logo
  1. TV Channel: Bally Sports
  2. Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In the first of two games in a doubleheader, this game features the top two teams in the American League West. The Twins currently lead the Guardians by three games. Minnesota is at 42-33 and Cleveland is at 36-33.

On Monday in the opening game of the series, the Twins smoked the Guardians 11-1. Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, who was the designated hitter, was Minnesota’s offensive star. He was three for five with four runs batted in. One of his three hits was a three-run home run in the second inning.

On the mound in this matinee, the Twins will start Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 3.05 ERA), and the Guardians will counter with Zach Plesac (2-5, 4.17 ERA). Smeltzer threw six shutout innings a week ago in a 1-0 win over the Guardians.

4. Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies, Time: 7:05 PM, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bet Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies Play
Moneyline +102 -112 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-210) -1.5 (+180) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-108) Under 7.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
  1. TV Channel: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia
  2. Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League East Division battle, the Phillies (39-35) host the Braves (42-35). It is interesting that Philadelphia is the slight favourite even though Atlanta has the better record.

The Phillies are coming off an impressive four game series in San Diego, where they won three games. The Braves meanwhile also played an elite California team on the weekend, but lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On the mound, the Braves are going with Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.84 ERA), while the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.77 ERA).

3. Milwaukee Brewers @ Tampa Bay Rays Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bet Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Play
Moneyline -104 -106 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-220) -1.5 (+190) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-120) Under 7 (+100) BetOnline logo
  1. TV Channel: Bally Sports
  2. Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this interleague battle, the Tampa Bay Rays (40-32) host the Milwaukee Brewers (42-33). The Brewers lead the St. Louis Cardinals by half a game in the National League Central. The Rays meanwhile leads the Guardians by half a game for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Rays swept the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Brewers won two of three games over the weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After giving up five earned runs in his season debut against the Minnesota Twins, Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz has only given up one earned in his last 10 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with an earned run average of 4.15. The Brewers will counter with Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 4.74 ERA).

2. Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays, Time: 7:07 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bet Boston Red Sox Toronto Blue Jays Play
Moneyline +128 -138 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-107) Under 9.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
  1. TV Channel: NESN/Rogers Sportsnet
  2. Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League East Division battle, the Toronto Blue Jays (41-32) host the Boston Red Sox (42-32) in the second of a three-game series. The Blue Jays clobbered the Red Sox 7-2 on Monday night in the series opener thanks to home runs by Vladimir Guerrero, George Springer and Matt Chapman. Despite the loss on Monday, the Red Sox are still the hottest team in the junior circuit, as they have won eight of 10 games.

Michael Wacha is having himself an excellent first year in Boston. He is 6-1 with an earned run average of 2.34. The Blue Jays are also getting strong production from their starter as well. Ross Stripling is 4-2 with an earned run average of 3.08.

1. Houston Astros @ New York Mets, Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bet Houston Astros New York Mets Play
Moneyline -124 +114 BetOnline logo
Run Spread -1.5 (+140) +1.5 (-160) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-114) Under 8 (-106) BetOnline logo
  1. TV Channel: AT&T/SNY
  2. Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this elite interleague battle this week, the National League East leading New York Mets host the American League West leading Houston Astros. The Mets (47-27) lead the Atlanta Braves by five games, and the Astros (45-27) lead the Texas Rangers by 10 games.

New York has only lost 10 games at home all year, and are coming off a weekend series win over the Miami Marlins, where they won two of three games. The Astros will be playing their fifth straight game in New York, as they split a four game series over the weekend at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees.

On the mound, the Astros will start Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.90 ERA). The Mets counter with Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42 ERA).

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
