Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 8

There are 15 Major League Baseball games on June 8. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Philadelphia Phillies @ Milwaukee Brewers–NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports–8:10 pm ET

The Brewers (33-24) lead the National League Central by half a game over the St. Louis Cardinals. This game has a decent pitching matchup. The Phillies (-127) will start Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.92 ERA), and the Brewers (+117) will counter with the underrated Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.51 ERA). It is a surprise that the Phillies are favoured here, as they are three games below .500 and playing on the road.

4) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago White Sox–SNLA/NBC Sports Chicago/mlb.com free game of the day–8:10 pm ET

In the best pitching matchup of the day, this interleague matchup sees the Dodgers starting Tony Gonsolin (6-0, 1.59 ERA), and the White Sox countering with Johnny Cueto (0-2, 2.92 ERA). Cueto signed a minor league deal with Chicago on April 4, and then was promoted to the White Sox on May 16. The two-time All-Star (Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and San Francisco Giants in 2016) has his lowest ERA in six years. The Dodgers (-172) are at 35-20 and lead the San Diego Padres by a game and a half in the National League West. The White Sox (+158) are at 26-27 and four games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.

3) St. Louis Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–7:10pm ET

In another Interleague matchup, the Tampa Bay Rays (32-23) host the St. Louis Cardinals (32-24). The Rays (-143) will start two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (2014 and 2017 with Cleveland). In 2022, Kluber is 2-2 with an earned run average of 3.73. The Cardinals (+132) counter with Packy Naughton (0-1, 3.09 ERA). In the first game of the series on Tuesday, the Rays got six shutout innings from Jeffrey Springs and a game-winning three-run home run by shortstop Taylor Walls in the bottom off the 10th inning in a 4-2 Tampa Bay win.

2) New York Mets @ San Diego Padres–SNY/Bally Sports–9:40 pm ET

This great National League matchup has the National League East leading New York Mets (38-20) playing the San Diego Padres (34-22), who are second in the National League West. The Mets (+118) will start Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA), while the Padres (-128) will counter with Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA). Both starters were in Oakland just last season. On Tuesday, the Padres rebounded from an 11-5 loss to the Mets on Monday, with a two-hit 7-0 shutout. Yu Darvish pitched seven shutout innings and only gave up two hits.

1) New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins–YES/Bally Sports–7:40 pm ET

This American League battle has two division leaders. The Yankees (40-15) lead the Toronto Blue Jays by seven games in the American League East, while the Twins (32-25) lead the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox by four games each in the American League Central. The Yankees (-165) will start Nestor Cortes (5-1, 1.50 ERA), while the Twins (+152) counter with Chris Archer (2-2, 3.73 ERA). On Tuesday, the Yankees clobbered the Twins 10-4 thanks to three runs batted in each by Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.