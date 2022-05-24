MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 24

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 15 Major League Baseball games to be played on Tuesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves–NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports/MLB Free Game of the Day–7:20 PM ET–

The Phillies (20-22) and Braves (19-23) have both underachieved this season, but with the expanded playoff format, are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Atlanta is the favourite (-163), while Philadelphia is the underdog (+150).

4) Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–6:40 PM ET

This is the second Battle of Florida this week, after the Tampa Bay Lightning knocked out the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Just like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tampa Bay is the favourite this week in baseball, as the Rays are -143, and Marlins are +132. That said, Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (4-1, 1.57 ERA) has been marvelous for Miami. Tampa Bay counters with Shane McClanahan (3-2, 2.33 ERA).

3) Toronto Blue Jays @ St. Louis Cardinals–Sportsnet/Bally Sports–7:45 PM ET

The Cardinals got a game-winning grand slam from Paul Goldschmidt in a 7-3 St. Louis win over the Blue Jays on Monday. The Blue Jays (-137) are at 22-20, while the Cardinals (+127) are at 24-18, and only two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead.

2) Milwaukee Brewers @  San Diego Padres–Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

The Brewers (-130) lead the NL Central at 26-16, while the Padres are second in the NL West at 28-14. Even though the Padres have the better record, the pitching matchup is a mismatch. The Brewers go with reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.26 ERA), while the Padres counter with the ice cold Blake Snell (0-1. 7.36 ERA).

1) New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants–SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area–9:45 PM ET

The Mets lead the NL East at 29-15, while the Giants are third in the NL West at 22-19. In a surprise the Giants are favoured at home (-121), while the Mets are at +111. Last night, the Mets clobbered the Giants 13-3, thanks to a three-run home run by Pete Alonso. The Mets are the best bet here!

 

 

MLB
