Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 26

There are 11 Major League Baseball games to be played on Thursday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers–Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

This American League Central Division matchup has a glorious pitching matchup. The Guardians (+123) have rookie Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 2.08 ERA), and the Tigers (-133) counter with rising star Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.22 ERA).

4) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks–SNLA/Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

This National League West Division matchup has a battle between the division-leading Dodgers (29-14), against a Diamondbacks (23-22) squad clearly overachieving this year. The Dodgers (-175) are favoured even though they are starting Mitch White, who has a poor ERA of 6.17. The Diamondbacks (+161) are countering with Humberto Castellanos, who has an ERA of 4.29.

3) Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Angels–Rogers Sportsnet One/Bally Sports–9:38 PM ET

The Blue Jays continue to have difficult matchups to start the 2022 MLB regular season. This weekend, they are battling the Los Angeles Angels in Disneyland. Los Angeles is second in the AL West (27-18). Toronto is third in the AL East (23-20). The Angels (-158) will start multi-positional phenom Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.82 ERA). The Blue Jays (+146) will counter with another Asian pitcher in Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6.00 ERA).

2) New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays–YES/Bally Sports–7:40 PM ET

In this American League East Division matchup, the Rays (+110) host the Yankees (-120). One of the reasons the Yankees (31-13) are favoured over the Rays (26-17) is because of the sparkling pitching from Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1, 1.80 ERA) so far this season. The first place Yankees lead the second place Rays by 4.5 games.

1) Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals–Bally Sports–7:45 PM ET

In this National League Central Division matchup, the second place Cardinals (-115) host the first place Brewers (+105). This series opens with a strong pitching matchup as Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.16 ERA) takes the ball for Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Cardinals counter with Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87 ERA). The Brewers (28-16) lead the Cardinals (24-19) by three and a half games.