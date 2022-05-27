Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 27

There are 14 Major League Baseball games to be played on Thursday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets–NBC Sports Philadelphia/WPIX–7:10 pm ET

In this National League East Division battle, the first place Mets (-159) host the second place Phillies (+

147). Even though these are the top two teams in the division, the Mets (29-17) lead the Phillies (21-24) by a commanding 7.5 games.

4) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks–SNLA/Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

In this National League West Division battle, Madison Bumgarner gets the start for the Diamondbacks (+134). The winner of 129 career games has an ERA of 2.76, his lowest ERA since 2016. The Dodgers (-145) will counter with Ryan Pepiot, who will make his third career start.

3) Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Angels–Apple TV+–9:38 PM ET

In this intriguing American League battle, the Angels (27-19) are second in the American League West (2.5 games back of the Houston Astros). The Blue Jays (24-20) are third in the American League East. Alex Manoah has been terrific for the Blue Jays (-124) in 2022 (5-1, 1.62 ERA). The Angels (+114) counter with rookie Chase Silseth, who has an ERA of 2.61 after his first two starts.

2) New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays–Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

In a battle of the two top teams in the American League East, the Yankees (32-11) travel to central Florida to take on the Rays (26-18). The Yankees (+108) will start Canadian Jameson Taillon (4-1, 2.95), while the Rays (-118) counter with Jeffrey Springs of Belmont, North Carolina, who has an outstanding ERA of 1.32 after 12 games.

1) Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals–Bally Sports–8:15 PM ET

In this National League Central Division battle, the first place Milwaukee Brewers (29-16) lead the second place St. Louis Cardinals (24-20) by four and a half games. Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 4.76 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee and Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.60 ERA) gets the start for the Cardinals. The Brewers (-135) beat the Cardinals (+125) by a score of 4-3 to open the series on Thursday.