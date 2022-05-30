MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 30

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 13 Major League Baseball games to be played on Memorial Day Monday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Washington Nationals @ New York Mets–MASN/SNY–7:10 PM ET

In this National League East Divisional Matchup, the New York Mets (-176) must be thrilled with what they have got so far this year from David Peterson, who has a record of 2-0 with an earned run average of 2.16 in 25 innings. The Washington Nationals (+162) are last in the NL East at 18-31, but have received effective pitching from projected starter Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA) in 2022.

4) Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs–Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network–1:05 PM ET

In this National League Central Division Matchup, the game is very unique as it will have two starting pitchers who will be making their Major League debuts. The Brewers (-126) have top pitching prospect Ethan Small, who was the first round pick in 2019. The Cubs (+116) counter with Matt Swarmer, who was selected in the 19th round in 2016.

3) Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks–Bally Sports–8:10 PM ET

Both of the starting pitchers in this National League battle have an earned run average of 2.22. The Braves  will go with starter Spencer Strider, and the Diamondbacks counter with Zac Gallen.

2) Houston Astros @ Oakland Athletics–AT&T/NBC Sports California–4:07 PM ET

The Astros (-166) lead the American League West with a record of 30-18, and have a three and a half game lead over the second place Los Angeles Angels. However, a major reason why you should watch this game is because of the outstanding starting pitching of the Athletics (+153) starting pitcher Paul Blackburn, who is 5-0 with an earned run average of 1.70.

1) San Diego Padres @ St. Louis Cardinals–Bally Sports–2:15 PM ET

In the only game of the day where both teams are above .500, the Cardinals host the Padres. The Cardinals are second in the NL Central at 26-21. The Padres are second in the NL West at 30-17. Paul Goldschmidt has got off to a fantastic start for the Cardinals. He is batting .352 with 10 home runs and 40 runs batted in.

 

 

 

MLB
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

