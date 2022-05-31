Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 31

There are 16 Major League Baseball games to be played on Tuesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Houston Astros @ Oakland Athletics–AT&T/NBC Sports California–9:40 PM ET

Despite the fact the Astros (31-18) are first in the American League West, and the Athletics (20-31) are last in the American League West, this game should be close because of the pitching matchup. The Astros (-127) will start Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.43) and the Athletics (+117) will start Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.28 ERA).

4) Tampa Bay Rays @ Texas Rangers–Bally Sports–8:05 PM ET

The Rays (28-20) may have the better record than the Rangers (23-24), but Texas (-112) has the pitching edge in this one as starter Martin Perez (3-2, 1.60) has been great to start 2022. The Rays (+102) counter with Ryan Yarborough (0-1, 3.98 ERA).

3) Chicago White Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays–NBC Sports Chicago/Rogers Sportsnet One–7:07 PM ET

More was expected from the White Sox out of the gate, as they are only at .500 after 46 games. The Blue Jays (27-20) are red hot having won five straight. Both starters have an ERA under three. Toronto (-168) is going with Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25 ERA), while Chicago counters with Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA).

2) San Diego Padres @ St. Louis Cardinals–Bally Sports–7:45 PM ET

This National League matchup features two teams above .500. The Cardinals (27-21) are second in the National League Central, four games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres (30-18) are second in the National League West, three games back of the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals seem to have the edge tonight when it comes to starting pitching. St. Louis (-122) will go with Adam Wainwright (5-4, 3.12), while San Diego (+112) will counter with Blake Snell (0-2, 6.00 ERA). In the first game of the series on Monday, the Cardinals beat the Padres 6-3 thanks to three hits by rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman.

1) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees–TBS–7:05 PM ET

The Los Angeles Angels (+118) are second in the American League West at 27-22, while the New York Yankees (-128) lead the American League East at 33-15. Both starting pitchers have been effective in 2022. Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08 ERA) has been solid in his first year with the Angels, while the Yankees counter with Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.30 ERA). Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge leads the Majors with 19 home runs.