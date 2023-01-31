Tennis News and Rumors

Top 5 Moments From The 2023 Australian Open

wendioliveros
Australian Open

The 2023 Australian Open is over, but the memories from tennis’s first grand slam of the year will linger for months.

Here are the top five moments (in no particular order) from this year’s slam Down Under.

 

1. Retired Australian Player Ashleigh Barty Makes An Appearance

 

The 2022 Australian Open champion and pride of Australia, Ashleigh Barty, carried the women’s trophy into the stadium to thunderous applause.

The former No. 1 player is now retired and is expecting her first baby with husband Gary Kissick.

Ash is a fan favorite around the world so anytime we see her is a plus.

 

2. American Ben Shelton Goes Deep In His First Trip Down Under

For years, fans worried about the fate of American tennis.

It has been a generation since we have seen the likes of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, and Andy Roddick.

USA tennis has young stars on the rise including Ben Shelton who is on a meteoric climb.

The 20-year-old Floridian made it to the quarterfinals in his first entry in the tournament.

Shelton was ranked 280th in November but is now 44th in the world.

 

3. The Original 9 Women Are Honored

The Original 9 consisting of Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Peaches Bartkowicz, Judy Dalton, Kerry Melville Reid, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, and Valerie Ziegenfuss were honored in Melbourne.

53 years ago these women, 7 Americans and 2 Australians, put their own futures on the line to start a women’s tour.

The path was not easy, but the current players know that their successes are due to these pioneers.

 

4. Aryna Sabalenka Wins Her First Grand Slam

 

Aryna Sabalenka can no longer be considered one of the best players ever to win a Grand Slam.

Sabalenka has worked hard to improve her game and mindset, and it showed in a finals match against Elena Rybakina when she lost the first set but prevailed in the next two to capture the title.

The look of pure delight on Sabalenka’s face was a wonderful sight.

Even better was her first photo shoot with the trophy.

 

5. Novak Djokovic Grabs His 22nd Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic advanced through the rounds and was barely challenged.

The 35-year-old Serbian did not participate in the 2022 Australian Open, and he dealt with injury issues and doubt leading up to the event.

Some would think it would be business as usual for Djokovic to hoist the trophy for his 22nd Grand Slam title and 10th Australian Open, but it was not.

Djokovic was very emotional.

He now asserts himself yet again as the favorite in every tournament he enters in 2023 and sets up an interesting race with Rafael Nadal to see how can grab number 23 in ’23.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
wendioliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
