Top 5 most iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Katy Perry just misses out

The Super Bowl half time show is a tradition as old as the NFL itself, and since we first witnessed the show in 1960 the spectacle has come a long, long way. The show is now the most viewed sporting event around the world every year, but which halftime show has been the most iconic over the years?

5. Michael Jackson – 1993

The original half time show that made the spectacle so iconic took place way back in 1993, as the king of Pop himself revolutionised the show. The game itself was contested between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, which eventually saw the Cowboys crowned champions of Super Bowl XXVII.

Michael Jackson put on a performance like no other, as the star sent body doubles into the stadium to mystify viewers, before eventually launching himself from under the stage to start his show. MJ stood still for around two minutes as the Rose Bowl erupted, before performing a medley of songs which concluded with his single “Heal the World” which was accompanied by 3,000 local Los Angeles area children singing alongside videos of the stars humanitarian efforts.

Most importantly, the viewership of the Super Bowl dramatically increased between halves for the first time ever, which deemed the show successful and changing how it was produced forever.

4. U2- 2002

U2’s performance in the early 2000’s was perhaps one of the most moving Super Bowl half time shows we have ever seen, taking place just months after the tragedies of 9/11, the Irish band paid a touching tribute to those lost in the disaster.

The band performed on a stage shaped as a heart, epitomising what the show was all about throughout. U2 played three songs during the interval, “Beautiful Day” and “MLK” before closing the show with an emotional rendition of “Where the Streets Have No Name”.

During the final song, a visual was played into the sky with all the names of the victims from 9/11; a touching tribute to those lost in the disaster.

3. Lady Gaga – 2017

The second most watched halftime show to this day is Lady Gaga’s performance back in 2017 during Super Bowl LI. What makes the show iconic is that Gaga performed the show without any special guests, something that was unheard of for years at the show, but the singer still managed to attain the second highest viewer numbers of all time.

Lady Gaga certainly still managed to put on a show without any special guests, as she opened her show with a spectacular stunt, jumping off the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium. The 2017 performance was closed in a similar stunning manor, as the artist closed the show by catching a touchdown in mid-air.

2. Katy Perry – 2015

Katy Perry is the only one to beat Gaga to most watched half time show of all time, as the American artist performed during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

The 2015 show drew in an astounding 118.5 million viewers during the live broadcast, with Perry smashing the records with her show. The show itself was a spectacle worth every single view.

The singer opened her performance atop a giant tiger performing her hit single “Roar”, before bringing out Lenny Kravitz for her breakout hit “I Kissed A Girl”. Alongside an appearance from Missy Elliott and a rogue backup dancer dressed as a shark, the Super Bowl 2015 show was one for the ages.

1. Prince – 2007

Prince was renowned for doing everything with his own personal flare, the artist was one of the best performers of all time and that is what makes Prince’s Super Bowl performance in 2007 so iconic.

Super Bowl XLI was contested between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears, with Prince putting on one of the show’s of his lifetime during the 12 minute break. The singer performed a showcase of songs, including Queen’s ”We Will Rock You” and Foo Fighters’ ”Best of You” amongst some of his own tracks.

The show closed with Prince’s most iconic song of all time, as the late artist belted out Purple Rain into the night as the rain rather fittingly cascaded down into the Hard Rock Stadium.