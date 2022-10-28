Top 5 New Mexico Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | NM Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

If you’re looking for a New Mexico sportsbook which you can bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, then take a look at our list of the top five below which can also be used in EVERY US state. It’s a huge fight and there’s plenty of markets to bet on.
Best NM Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
These are the top five boxing betting sites in New Mexico which allow you to bet on the Paul vs Silva fight. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these boxing sportsbooks to bet on Paul vs Silva. Click below to sign up and claim your boxing free bets for the big fight.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In New Mexico
Anyone in New Mexico can sign up to our sportsbooks and bet on Paul vs Silva. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on boxing.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit up to $2,000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.
New Mexico Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In NM
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
Jake Paul is the bookies favorite for this mega-fight on Saturday night. The Giles River Arena in Arizona takes centre stage as ‘The Problem Child’ looks to secure another KO victory in the boxing ring. Former UFC champion Anderson Silva is sure to be Paul’s toughest test to date, but the bookmakers still have the 25-year-old as the favorite. Be sure to check out our Paul vs Silva betting picks and predictions if you fancy a wager on the big fight.
Already claimed the Paul vs Silva boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard
- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
- Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
- Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
- Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
- Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
- Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
- Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
- Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
- Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah
The Best New Mexico Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
There is plenty to bet on in the Paul vs Silva fight on our New Mexico sports betting sites. You can bet on markets such as the outright winner to the winning round. Take a look below at the full list of Paul vs Silva betting markets and make your boxing picks.
New Mexico Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets
- Fight winner
- Method of victory
- Fight to go the distance?
- Total rounds
- To score a knockdown
- Jake Paul round betting
- Anderson Silva round betting
- Round group betting
BetOnline – $1000 In New Mexico Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available
By using the BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Paul vs Silva. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2,000 and you will get the maximum $1,000 Paul vs Silva bonus.
BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NM Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In New Mexico Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight
Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1,000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big fight.
Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NM Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In New Mexico Paul vs Silva Free Bets
Everygame are offering new customers the change of earning up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Paul vs Silva bonuses.
Everygame Paul vs Silva NM Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva In New Mexico
You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2,000 you can get $1,000 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- New Mexico Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BetUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For New Mexico Paul vs Silva Free Bets
The BetUS Paul vs Silva betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2,000 upon signing up below and you will receive $2,500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- NM Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva super-fight on Saturday night from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona. All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then voila! The cash bonuses are yours to use on the Paul vs Silva fight.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
| $1,000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
| $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Boxing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on Boxing.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your Boxing bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.