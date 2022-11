Top 5 North Dakota Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | ND Sports Betting Guide

If you reside in North Dakota and want fancy your chances betting on the Breeders Cup this Saturday, then sign-up to our top five ND Racebooks and get a handful of free bets for the meeting that can also be claimed anywhere in the US.

Best North Dakota Racebooks For Betting On Breeders Cup

These are the top five horse racing betting sites in North Dakota which allow you to place bets on the Breeders Cup. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these horse racing betting sites on the Breeders Cup. Click below to sign up and claim your Breeders Cup free bets.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In North Dakota

Anyone in North Dakota can sign-up to our offshore Racebooks and bet on the Breeders Cup. Follow the simple instructions below and you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus which can be used on horse racing at Keeneland this weekend.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. But, note this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

North Dakota Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In North Dakota

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Breeders Cup Odds

Eight runners will line-up for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic, which is the biggest race over the two-day Breeders’ Cup Keeneland meeting, and if the betting is anything to go by then it’s all about one superstar horse – FLIGHTLINE.

The John W Sadler-trained 4 year-old is the up and coming US talking horse after five straight wins and will be looking to add his biggest win of his career in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5.

Flightline is currently the highest-rated racehorse in the world and was last in action bolting up in the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3 – winning by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths. That win took his win total to 5-from-5 and with that last run also his first attempt at the Breeders’ Cup Classic trip (1m2f), then we now know this extra yardage is within range.

On Saturday he’ll be up against some quality runners, including Epicenter, who has only finished outside the first three once from his 10 career starts and was last seen winning strongly in the Grade One Runhappy Travers Stakes at Saratoga (Aug 27).

Life Is Good will also have his backers for the Todd Pletcher stable that won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2019. This 4 year-old comes here off the back of a comfortable 1 1/4 length win in the Woodward Stakes at Belmont on Oct 1 and has racked-up 9 career wins from his 11 starts.

Taiba will be hoping to give the valuable Bob Baffert barn their fifth Breeders’ Cup Classic success and with just five career outings (3 wins) looks the type to have more improvement to come, while of the eight runners we’ve also got this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike included.

In summary, the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is a ‘must-see’ finale to the meeting and if the Racebooks and the betting is to be believed, then we could see Flightline flying home once more.

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

The Best North Dakota Racebooks For Breeders Cup: ND Sports Betting Sites

There is plenty to bet on in the Breeders Cup with these North Dakota Racebooks. You can bet on markets such as the race winner, as well as plenty of multiples like a Trifecta.

North Dakota Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets

There are plenty of different Breeders Cup markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on horse racing there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the Breeders Cup in North Dakota.

Win: Does what it says on the tin – Pick a horse to win the race.

Place: Select a horse to finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card.

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

BetOnline – $1000 In North Dakota Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders Cup. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2000 and you will get the maximum $1000 Breeders Cup bonus, which you can use when betting on the Breeders Cup in North Dakota.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000

North Dakota Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In North Dakota Racebooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

North Dakota Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In North Dakota Breeders Cup Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses – which you can use to bet on the 2022 Breeders Cup in North Dakota.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In North Dakota

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2000 you can get $1000 in Breeders Cup free bets to use when wagering in North Dakota.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

North Dakota Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For North Dakota Breeders Cup Free Bets

The BetUS Breeders Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets to use when betting in North Dakota.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

North Dakota Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Horse Racing Racebooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top horse racing Racebooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets when betting in North Dakota by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships, which are taking place on Friday Nov 4 and Saturday Nov 5. All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then you’re ‘under starters orders’ and the Breeders Cup free bet cash bonuses are yours to use on this week’s top-class Keeneland horse racing.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

