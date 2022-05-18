Top 5 PGA Championship 2022 Betting Offers, Free Bets, and Odds Boosts

The PGA Championship is around the corner and the top US sports betting sites are helping golf fans get on to the dance floor by offering free bets, sports betting offers, and free-to-enter contests.
It’s been 15 years since Southern Hills Country Club hosted the PGA Championship. Southern Hills last hosted the PGA Championship in 2007 when Tiger Woods edged Woody Austin and Ernie Els for the second of back-to-back titles. A four-time PGA Championship winner, Woods will tie Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagan for the most PGA Championship wins ever (five) if he can win at Southern Hills once again in 2022.
Below, we’ll go over the top five PGA Championship 2022 betting offers, free bets, and odd boosts available this weekend.
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in the US
It’s never been easier to bet on the PGA Championship in the US. Whether sports betting is legal or not in your state, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Americans with free bets, golf betting offers, and free-to-enter contests this weekend.
- Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
- Get your US sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship
- Place your free golf bets at the best US sports betting sites
The Best US Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022
The top US sports betting sites are running exclusive golf betting promotions including odd boosts on the most popular players for the 2022 PGA Championship.
Below, we’ll rank the top five PGA Championship betting offers and free bets available this weekend.
US Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in the US
The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.
Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in the US.
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
- 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
- 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
- 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
- ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600
PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022
Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.
Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.
In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.
While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.
After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.
Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.
|PGA Tour Golfer
|2022 PGA Championship Odds
|Play
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Dustin Jonhson
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|Will Zalatoris
|+4000
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+5500
|Tony Finau
|+6000
|Daniel Berger
|+6600
|Max Homa
|+6600
|Tiger Woods
|+6600
|Cameron Young
|+6600
|Corey Conners
|+7500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+9000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+9000
|Jason Day
|+10000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+11000
The Best Golf Betting Sites in US for PGA Championship 2022
The best US sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.
To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best US sports betting sites, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free PGA Championship Bets in US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top US sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.
New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free US sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get your free US sports betting offers for the PGA Championship at BetOnline, click on the button below.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest PGA Championship Betting Offer in US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the oldest US sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.
With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, US residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
- US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim your free US sports betting offers for the 2022 PGA Championship at BetUS below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best PGA Championship Odds In US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the US sports betting market. One of the top US online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get your free golf betting offers for the PGA Championship at MyBookie below.
PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions
The only thing missing from Jordan Spieth’s resume is a PGA Championship. With a win on Sunday, Spieth can complete his last leg in his career Grand Slam.
While he had a rough start to the season, Spieth has been lighting it up since The Masters. He won the RBC Heritage and finished solo second at AT&T Byron Nelson.
Spieth has been more confident than ever and it has translated in his game over the last few weeks. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and his driving average is only two yards shy of Dustin Johnson. With another shot at a career Grand Slam, he is coming into form at the right time.
Take Jordan Spieth to win the PGA Championship.
Claim your free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship from BetOnline below.