The 2023 Senior Bowl is set to take place on February 4th, and it’s an exciting time for NFL fans and scouts alike. This annual college football all-star game provides a showcase for the top senior prospects to prove their worth and impress NFL teams before the draft. In this article, we’ll be highlighting five players to keep an eye on during the 2023 Senior Bowl.

1. Luke Musgrave | TE | Oregon State

Musgrave is a player that many NFL teams will be keeping a close eye on. The tight end had 11 catches for 169 yards in just two games in 2022 before being ruled out for the season with a leg injury.

Despite his limited playing time, Musgrave showed great potential and was on the verge of taking his game to the next level. Teams will be eager to see if he has fully recovered from his injury and if he can perform at the same level as before.

Musgrave is currently being mocked in the mid-late second round.

2. Rashee Rice | WR | SMU

Rice spent the last four years at SMU and has been a consistent performer for the Mustangs. With 3,111 career receiving yards and 25 career touchdowns under his belt, Rice had his best season in 2022. This season, he caught 96 balls for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was a First-Team All-AAC selection in 2022, and is currently rated as an early second-round draft prospect.

3. Andre Carter | Edge | Army

Andre Carter is a hard player to miss on the field. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 250 lbs, Carter has been a dominant force on the defensive line. After not playing a game as a freshman in 2019, Carter has made a name for himself with 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2021.

There was talk that Carter would not be draft eligible owing to a bill that passed meaning Carter would need to serve two years of active duty prior to being drafted. However, Carter and other seniors of military programs can now file a waiver to defer the active service.

Despite being a 1-star recruit on the offensive side of the ball out of high school, Carter now has a second-round draft grade and will be one to watch during the Senior Bowl.

4. Dawand Jones | OL | Ohio State

Dawand Jones is an absolute monster on the offensive line, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 375 lbs. Jones is another second-round draft prospect and presents a nightmare matchup for most defensive players due to his size.

Having started the last two years for the Buckeyes, Jones will be sorely missed when he leaves. Jones was a First-Team All American in 2022 and will be another player to watch during the Senior Bowl.

5. Tyjae Spears | RB |Tulane

Spears had a phenomenal 2022 season, rushing for 1,581 yards at an average of 6.9 yards per carry and scoring a total of 21 touchdowns, with two coming through the air.

Spears was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and led the entire NCAAF in total touchdowns. Additionally, he finished fifth in total rushing yards.

Spears will looking to impress and boost his draft stock since he is currently being graded outside of the top-10 running backs. He’ll be one of our top five players to watch during the Senior Bowl as he looks to show NFL teams what they could be missing.

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be a showcase of some of the best senior prospects in college football. These five players are just a few of the many talented athletes that will be taking the field on February 4th. NFL teams and fans alike will be paying close attention to see how they perform and if they have what it takes to make it at the next level.