Top 5 Rhode Island Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | RI Sports Betting Guide

If you’re in Rhode Island and want to bet on the Breeders Cup this weekend, then we have got you covered. Simply sign-up to our top five RI Racebooks and get an abundance of free bets and cash bonuses for the meeting that can also be claimed in ANY other US state.

Best Rhode Island Racebooks For Betting On Breeders Cup

These are the top five horse racing betting sites in Rhode Island which allow you to bet on the Breeders Cup. In fact, anybody in the US can use these horse racing betting sites on the Breeders Cup. Click below to sign-up and claim your Breeders Cup free bets.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In Rhode Island

Anyone and everyone (aged 18+) in Rhode Island can sign up to our offshore Racebooks and bet on the Breeders’ Cup. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus. In turn, this can be used on any horse racing markets, including the 14 Breeders’ Cup races, which we will outline on this page.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2,000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000

NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. If you deposit $1,500, you’ll receive $750 in cash bonuses, and so on and so forth. You get the idea! But please note that this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Rhode Island Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In RI

🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup: Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds : Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

2022 Breeders’ Cup Odds

There will be eight runners heading to the starting post for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic. The 1m2f race is by far the standout race over the two-day Keeneland meeting, and all eyes will be on the unbeaten FLIGHTLINE. Can he make it six wins from six and pick up the $6 million cheque in the process? We’ll have to wait and find out.

The John W Sadler-trained 4-year-old is the next big US wonder horse in the making, he looks a class above any other horse in the world right now. He will be looking to further enhance his reputation in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5, aiming to keep his unbeaten streak alive and continue to stake his claim as the best horse in training on the planet.

Flightline, who is currently the highest-rated racehorse in the world, was last seen romping away with the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3. He won by a remarkable 19 1/2 lengths and completely blew away the field. We now know he stays this distance without any problems too, with his last win coming over the same 1m2f trip. Can he go 6-from-6 this weekend? You wouldn’t bet against him!

Some of the other rivals in the race who could mount a challenge to Flightline could be the likes of Epicenter, Rich Strike, Life Is Good and Taiba. Epicenter has only finished outside the first three once in his 10 career starts, and was favorite for the Kentucky Derby earlier this year. Life Is Good for the Todd Pletcher barn will be hopeful of emulating their 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic success. He could be a real threat with nine win from his opening 11 racing starts.

Of the eight final runners we’ve also got this year’s Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike heading to post. He won the Kentucky Derby earlier this year at +6600 odds and came from last place to first in the space of three furlongs. So who knows, could Rich Strike put in another incredible performance and claim victory from out of nowhere in the 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic? Taiba looks a quality horse too, and sits as the fourth favorite currently in the betting. Do not rule out this horse making a charge and claiming victory in the 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic.

Overall, the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is a ‘must-see’ climax to this star-studded horse racing meeting. If the Racebooks have the betting odds right, then this could be a matter of the rest playing for places if Flightline romps home!

Here is how the betting market looks for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic with BetOnline:

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

The Best Rhode Island Racebooks For Breeders Cup: RI Sports Betting Sites

There is plenty to bet on in the Breeders Cup with these Rhode Island Racebooks. You can bet on markets such as the race winner, place betting, across the board betting, as well as plenty of multiples like an Trifecta. To make things even sweeter, you can use your exclusive Breeders Cup free bets as you please!

Rhode Island Racebooks Breeders Cup Markets

There are plenty of different Breeders Cup markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on horse racing there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the Breeders Cup in Rhode Island. Here is just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various Racebooks:

Win: Pick a horse to win the race

Place: Select a horse to finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race (similar to place)

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 on it to come second and $2 for third

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races

BetOnline – $1,000 In Rhode Island Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Breeders’ Cup. Deposit $500, you will get a $250 bonus. Deposit $2,000 and you will get the maximum $1,000 Breeders Cup bonus. Available to everyone who lives in Rhode Island and ANYONE who resides in the US.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000

Rhode Island Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Rhode Island Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Breeders Cup horse racing bonuses. Simply use code INSIDERS when signing up to utilize this offer.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – $750 In Rhode Island Racebooks Free Bets For The Breeders Cup

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1,000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Rhode Island Racebook Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Rhode Island

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2,000 you can get $1,000 in Breeders Cup free bets. Yet again, all you have to do is use our dedicated promo code – INSIDERS – when signing up to avail of this incredible offer.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Rhode Island Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Rhode Island Racebooks Breeders Cup Free Bets

The BetUS 2022 Breeders’ Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2,000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2,500 in Breeders Cup free bets. This is the biggest offer out there so you would be silly not to make use of it!

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Rhode Island Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Horse Racing Racebooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top horse racing Racebooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships, which are taking place on Friday Nov 4 and Saturday Nov 5. All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then you’re ‘under starters orders’ and the Breeders Cup free bet cash bonuses are yours to use on this week’s top-class Keeneland horse racing. It really is as simple as that!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like