Top 5 Rhode Island Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | RI Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Although sports betting is legal in Rhode Island, our top bookmaker picks allow residents in EVERY US state to wager no matter where they find themselves, and with Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on the cards this weekend, there are plenty of offers ready to be claimed.

Best Rhode Island Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

We have scoured the web to bring you the very best boxing betting sites in Rhode Island which allow you to bet on the Paul vs Silva fight. As mentioned, anyone in the USA can use these boxing sportsbooks to bet on Paul vs Silva regardless of their respective State law. Claim your boxing free bets for the big fight.

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Rhode Island

Anyone in Rhode Island is able to visit these sportsbooks, claim the offers and and bet on the highly-anticipated Paul vs Silva bout. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on boxing.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. For example, if you were to deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.

Rhode Island Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Rhode Island

Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

After a spectacular knockout against Tyron Woodley last time out, ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul stretched his record in the ring to five straight wins, but he comes up against the toughest test yet this weekend against UFC veteran Anderson Silva.

Although Paul is favoured in the current market, the Brazilian is a former UFC Middleweight champion and holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days.

Jake Paul had been in line to fight Tommy Fury before his opponent was forced to withdraw, and now enters this fresh contest as the firm favourite given Silva is 47-years-old and lost seven of his final eight bouts in the UFC.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Rhode Island Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

There is plenty to bet on in the Paul vs Silva fight on our Rhode Island sports betting sites. You can bet on markets such as the outright winner to the winning round. Take a look below at the full list of Paul vs Silva betting markets.

Rhode Island Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

Fight winner

Method of victory

Will the fight go the distance?

Jake Paul round betting

Anderson Silva round betting

Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Rhode Island Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

New users yet to sign up with BetOnline can use our dedicated bonus code INSIDERS, and claim 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Paul vs Silva fight.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Rhode Island Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Rhode Island Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva

Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on whichever Paul vs Silva market you wish.

Better yet, Bovada are one of the few bookmakers who offer seamless live streaming so you can keep one eye on the action.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Rhodes Island Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Rhode Island Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Everygame are home to one of the most reputable online sites around having accepted the first online wager back in the mid 90s.

With their welcome offer, you can stand to claim $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three time to maximise the $750 in Paul vs Silva bonuses.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by creation an account with MyBookie today. By clicking on the button below, signing up and depositing $2000 you can get up to $1000 in Paul vs Silva bonuses

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Rhode Island Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Rhode Island Paul vs Silva Free Bets

The BetUS Paul vs Silva betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2000 upon signing up below and you will receive $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Rhodes Island Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

If you happen to be a prospective customer looking for an alternative betting route in Rhode Island, there is an eye-watering $6000 in boxing bonuses to claimed, and luckily for our readers we have saved you a but of time by setting out all the details in this handy table below.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like