Top 5 South Dakota Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | SD Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Online sports betting in South Dakota is still a grey area, but our offshore betting picks allow ANY US resident to gamble on their favourites sports from anywhere they wish. With Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fast approaching this weekend, there is a strong line-up of offers we have gathered below!
Best South Dakota Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
Over the past week we have painstakingly flicked through endless pages to land on our top boxing betting sites for South Dakota residents, which will allow you to bet on the Paul vs Silva fight. Redeeming the boxing free bets for the highly anticipated bout only takes a few minutes.
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In South Dakota
In order to claim $1000 in free bets with BetOnline follow our guide below – fear not, for it can be done within a matter of clicks.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. For example, if you were to deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.
South Dakota Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In South Dakota
- Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
Jake Paul understandably enters this bout as the firm favourite given his opponent is verging on 50-years-old. The ‘Problem Child’ is 5-and-0 so far in his relatively short boxing career, but has shown he is far from a gimmick after an explosive knockout in his last fight against Tyron Woodley.
As for Silva, the UFC legend has onlt taken part in four professional boxing matches up to this point. In June of last year, he defeated former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and showed his astuteness outside the octagon with real power, precision and speed.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Jake Paul
|-190
|Anderson Silva
|+160
|Draw
|+1200
Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard
- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
- Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
- Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
- Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
- Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
- Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
- Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
- Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
- Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah
The Best South Dakota Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
On our South Dakota sports betting sites, there are a whole host of offerings when it comes to boxing, and we have listed the main ones below.
South Carolina Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets
- Fight winner
- Method of victory
- Will the fight go the distance?
- Jake Paul round betting
- Anderson Silva round betting
- Round group betting
BetOnline – $1000 In South Dakota Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available
BetOnline have been around for the better part of two decades, and sit firmly amongst America’s favourite online wagering sites given they are home to over 25 different sporting categories.
Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.
BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- South Dakota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In South Dakota Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight
Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, new users can stand to receive $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.
Better yet, Bovada are one of the few bookmakers who offer seamless live streaming so you can keep one eye on the action.
Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- South Dakota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In South Dakota Paul vs Silva Free Bets
Everygame are home to one of the most reputable online sites around having started out as a physical betting shop in the 1980s before becoming one of the first platforms to accept an online wager back in the mid 90s.
With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva
MyBookie is home to a plethora of customer loyalty programmes as well as a whole host of popular and niche sporting events to wager on.
They will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.
MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- South Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For South Dakota Paul vs Silva Free Bets
On BetUS new customers have the chance to claim an incredible 125% bonus. Therefore, if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below and BetUS will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- South Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.
As mentioned, online sports betting is yet to be introduced in South Dakota, with the only method of general sports betting involving visiting one of the four regulated casinos in the state. Fear not, the bookmakers below allow any US residents to access the site.
Better yet, there are $6000 in boxing bonuses to claimed.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
