Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials We Can’t Wait To See During 49ers vs Chiefs

David Evans
addison rae nerds

Get ready for the ultimate showdown in Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs! But it’s not just about the game; we’re also eagerly anticipating the top 5 Super Bowl commercials. These ads, always a highlight, promise to captivate millions. From celebrity cameos to innovative brands, here’s a sneak peek at the commercials that will steal the spotlight during this epic clash

5. Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back

Last year, the famous Clydesdales made just a brief appearance in the 2023 Budweiser Super Bowl commercial. But fear not, Clydesdale fans because this year they will be back as the stars of the 2024 Bud Super Bowl commercial

The teaser shows six Clydesdales trotting through the snow, but little else. We are keen to see what they are up to this year, so this Budweiser commercial starts our list of Super Bowl LVIII commercials we can’t wait to see.

4. BetMGM with Tom Brady

One of the top sportsbooks in the country, BetMGM has splashed out on a couple of big names to spearhead their Super Bowl commercial. Tom Brady will grace our screens, but it will be unusual to see him not on the playing field, but instead with Vince Vaughn in the BetMGM Super Bowl commercial.

He doesn’t appear on screen long in the teaser though, as Vince Vaughn quickly makes him shimmy out of shot so that he can hog the limelight.

3. Uber Eats with David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham will be starring in an Uber Eats commercial on Super Bowl Sunday. The teaser lets us know that ‘Jessica Aniston’ will also be featured.

In this clip, couple playfully mock a part of their Netflix documentary where Victoria claims she is from a working class family, while David tells her to be honest. We also love the t-shirt she is sporting, which is another nod to the same segment of the documentary and is what she is forced to admit as David keeps pressing.

2. M&M’s Ring of Comfort

Narrowly missing out on the commercial we most want to see at Super Bowl LVIII is the M&M’s ‘Almost Champions Ring of Comfort’ commercial. It looks as though the M&M’s ring will be made out of  “diamonds that are made from M&M’s Peanut Butter.”

There is no telling who this ring will be awarded to in the teaser, but we look forward to finding out on Super Bowl Sunday.

1. NERDS with Addison Rae

Topping our list of the commercials we can’t wait to see during the Super Bowl is the NERDS commercial featuring the wonderful Addison Rae. We are massive fans of Addison Rae in the TSD offices, so it is no surprise that her NERD Super Bowl commercial tops the list here.

In the teaser, we see Addison Rae, training somebody. However, the identity of that person is not revealed and we are left to ponder who it could be. We will be tuning in to the Super Bowl to see exactly who Addison Rae has been training all along.

NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
