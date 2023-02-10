NFL News and Rumors

Top 5 Takeaways From 2023 NFL Honors Program

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5

The 2023 NFL Honors program is now history.

It provided a lot of entertaining and heartfelt moments.

Here are the top five takeaways from the two-hour broadcast in descending order.

 

5. Kelly Clarkson As The First Female Host

Top 5 Takeaways From 2023 NFL Honors Program

The NFL got it right by adding some female star power to this male-dominated show.

Kelly Clarkson was the first female host in the 12-year history of the show.

She delivered great jokes, some at the expense of her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, and made the program more fun.

4. NFL Announces Creation Of Jim Brown Rushing Award

Top 5 Takeaways From 2023 NFL Honors Program

Josh Jacobs is the first recipient of the Jim Brown Rushing Award.

Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders announced the inception of the award that will be given annually to the leader in rushing yards.

Jim Brown was one of the best and most consistent running backs in the NFL.

Making the moment even more special was the fact that the 86-year-old Brown was in the audience to witness it.

3. Hall of Fame Class Of 2023 Is Announced

Joe Thomas was the first one announced as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of  2023 was introduced.

Thomas and Darrelle Revis were inducted in their first year of eligibility.

In addition to Thomas and Revis, the nine-member class includes Ronde Barber, Coach Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware.

2. Dak Prescott’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Acceptance Speech

Top 5 Takeaways From 2023 NFL Honors Program

Dak Prescott joins an elite company of players including former Dallas Cowboys Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten as the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

He made an emotional speech honoring his late mother who continues to inspire him.

Prescott also promised to continue his mental health advocacy work in honor of his late brother who committed suicide in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Damar Hamlin And The First Responders Who Saved Him Appear Onstage

Top 5 Takeaways From 2023 NFL Honors Program

Damar Hamlin walked onto a crowded stage of first responders who saved his life on the field in Cincinnati during the Week 17 Monday night football game.

Hamlin looked and sounded great.

He spoke honestly about how his life has changed.

It was such an emotional moment for many to see him doing so well just over a month after his cardiac arrest.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

AP Offensive And Defensive Players Of The Year Announced At NFL Honors

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
John Travolta
John Travolta Stars In “Grease” Themed Super Bowl Commercial
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Southern Mississippi
HOF Quarterback Brett Favre Files Defamation Lawsuits Against Former Players
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Rihanna Super Bowl
Rihanna Has Created 39 Versions Of Sunday’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl Press Conference.
Patrick Mahomes Looking To Join List Of QBs With Multiple Super Bowl Wins
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Rihanna at Super Bowl Halftime Press Conference.
Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Predictions: Rihanna Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins
5 Facts About Philadelphia Eagles Fan and Crowd-Surfing Jello Shot Shooter: Jelloman
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
More News
Arrow to top