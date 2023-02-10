The 2023 NFL Honors program is now history.

It provided a lot of entertaining and heartfelt moments.

Here are the top five takeaways from the two-hour broadcast in descending order.

5. Kelly Clarkson As The First Female Host

The NFL got it right by adding some female star power to this male-dominated show.

Kelly Clarkson was the first female host in the 12-year history of the show.

She delivered great jokes, some at the expense of her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, and made the program more fun.

4. NFL Announces Creation Of Jim Brown Rushing Award

Josh Jacobs is the first recipient of the Jim Brown Rushing Award.

Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders announced the inception of the award that will be given annually to the leader in rushing yards.

Jim Brown was one of the best and most consistent running backs in the NFL.

Making the moment even more special was the fact that the 86-year-old Brown was in the audience to witness it.

3. Hall of Fame Class Of 2023 Is Announced

Assembled for the first time, it’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/Fs6inPrOpo — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

Joe Thomas was the first one announced as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was introduced.

Thomas and Darrelle Revis were inducted in their first year of eligibility.

In addition to Thomas and Revis, the nine-member class includes Ronde Barber, Coach Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware.

2. Dak Prescott’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Acceptance Speech

Dak Prescott joins an elite company of players including former Dallas Cowboys Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten as the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

He made an emotional speech honoring his late mother who continues to inspire him.

Prescott also promised to continue his mental health advocacy work in honor of his late brother who committed suicide in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Damar Hamlin And The First Responders Who Saved Him Appear Onstage

Damar Hamlin walked onto a crowded stage of first responders who saved his life on the field in Cincinnati during the Week 17 Monday night football game.

Hamlin looked and sounded great.

He spoke honestly about how his life has changed.

It was such an emotional moment for many to see him doing so well just over a month after his cardiac arrest.