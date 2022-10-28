Top 5 Tennessee Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | TN Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Although sports betting is legal in Tennessee, the offshore bookmakers in this article allow for wagering from anywhere in the US. Should you find yourself out of the state, you can continue to gamble, while also claiming some superb new customer free bets ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva.

Best Tennessee Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Ahead of Saturday night’s fight, our team have been busy researching to bring our readers the very best boxing betting sites for those residing in Tennessee. In order to claim these free bets for the highly anticipated bout, see the next section below.

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Tennessee

New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in betting bonuses by following our guide below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. For example, if you were to deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.

Tennessee Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Tennessee

Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Anderson Silva, who enters this contest at the ripe old age of 47, is currently the underdog in the betting markets. The former UFC Middleweight champion is a veteran in the octagon, but has only ever featured in the boxing ring on four occasions.

Meanwhile, YouTube star turned pro-boxer Jake Paul has had five bouts in his short career, winning all of them including an emphatic knockout against Tyron Woodley last time out.

The pre-match build up has displayed a lot of respect between the two competitors which should make for an entertaining evening.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Tennessee Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

On our Tennessee sports betting sites, there are plenty of opportunities to expend your new customer free bets – all the platform listed in this article include the following boxing markets.

Tennessee Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

Fight winner

Method of victory

Will the fight go the distance?

Jake Paul round betting

Anderson Silva round betting

Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

BetOnline have been among America’s most heavily visited online wagering sites for nearly 20 years given they are home to over 25 different sporting categories.

Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Tennessee Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight

Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, new users can stand to receive $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.

Better yet, their American-facing site is home to extensive boxing markets as well as live streaming capabilities.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Everygame are home to one of the most reputable online sites around having started out as a physical betting shop in the 1980s before becoming one of the first platforms to accept an online wager back in the mid 90s.

With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

MyBookie is home to a plethora of customer loyalty programmes as well as a whole host of popular and niche sporting events to wager on.

They will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets

On BetUS, customers will be met with an extensive sportsbook with a heavy focus on American sports and niche local events.

Better yet, there is a 125% bonus ready to be claimed. Therefore, if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below and BetUS will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

Although online sports betting is indeed legal in Tennessee, there is a strong line-up of offers ready to be redeemed for the Paul vs Silva fight, and the offshore nature of these sits allows for wagering no matter where you find yourself in the US.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

