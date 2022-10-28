Top 5 Tennessee Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | TN Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Although sports betting is legal in Tennessee, the offshore bookmakers in this article allow for wagering from anywhere in the US. Should you find yourself out of the state, you can continue to gamble, while also claiming some superb new customer free bets ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva.
Best Tennessee Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
Ahead of Saturday night’s fight, our team have been busy researching to bring our readers the very best boxing betting sites for those residing in Tennessee. In order to claim these free bets for the highly anticipated bout, see the next section below.
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Tennessee
New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in betting bonuses by following our guide below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. For example, if you were to deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.
Tennessee Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Tennessee
- Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
Anderson Silva, who enters this contest at the ripe old age of 47, is currently the underdog in the betting markets. The former UFC Middleweight champion is a veteran in the octagon, but has only ever featured in the boxing ring on four occasions.
Meanwhile, YouTube star turned pro-boxer Jake Paul has had five bouts in his short career, winning all of them including an emphatic knockout against Tyron Woodley last time out.
The pre-match build up has displayed a lot of respect between the two competitors which should make for an entertaining evening.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Jake Paul
|-190
|Anderson Silva
|+160
|Draw
|+1200
Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard
- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
- Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
- Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
- Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
- Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
- Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
- Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
- Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
- Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah
The Best Tennessee Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
On our Tennessee sports betting sites, there are plenty of opportunities to expend your new customer free bets – all the platform listed in this article include the following boxing markets.
Tennessee Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets
- Fight winner
- Method of victory
- Will the fight go the distance?
- Jake Paul round betting
- Anderson Silva round betting
- Round group betting
BetOnline – $1000 In Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available
BetOnline have been among America’s most heavily visited online wagering sites for nearly 20 years given they are home to over 25 different sporting categories.
Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.
BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Tennessee Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight
Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, new users can stand to receive $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.
Better yet, their American-facing site is home to extensive boxing markets as well as live streaming capabilities.
Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets
Everygame are home to one of the most reputable online sites around having started out as a physical betting shop in the 1980s before becoming one of the first platforms to accept an online wager back in the mid 90s.
With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva
MyBookie is home to a plethora of customer loyalty programmes as well as a whole host of popular and niche sporting events to wager on.
They will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.
MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets
On BetUS, customers will be met with an extensive sportsbook with a heavy focus on American sports and niche local events.
Better yet, there is a 125% bonus ready to be claimed. Therefore, if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below and BetUS will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.
Although online sports betting is indeed legal in Tennessee, there is a strong line-up of offers ready to be redeemed for the Paul vs Silva fight, and the offshore nature of these sits allows for wagering no matter where you find yourself in the US.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
