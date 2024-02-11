Betting Guides

Top 5 U.S. Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl 2024

David Evans
Sports Editor
Get ready for Super Bowl 2024 with our expert guide to the Top 5 U.S. Sports Betting Apps! As the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers gear up for an epic showdown, the world of online sportsbooks is buzzing with excitement. Our comprehensive list showcases the best apps offering lucrative free bets, attractive bonuses, and irresistible offers. Dive into the heart of the action and make the most of Super Bowl 2024 with these top-rated sports betting platforms, each carefully evaluated for user experience, security, and the best odds.

Top 5 Sports Betting Apps for 2024 Super Bowl

  1. BetOnline — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets
  2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus
  3. EveryGame — $500 Super Bowl Betting Offer
  4. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2024
  5. MyBookie — 50% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

How To Claim Your 2024 Super Bowl Offer

  1. Click here to join BetOnline and claim your 2024 Super Bowl offer
  2. Register your account with your details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Use your bonus and free bets on the 2024 Super Bowl.

Top 5 Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
$500 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Top 5 Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl 2024 Reviewed

2024 is expected to be a record-breaking year for Super Bowl betting. It is estimated that a total of $23 billion will be bet on the big game. Much of that will come from those new to the sports betting scene. With so many new bettors arriving on the scene, we have reviewed our top 5 sports betting apps allowing you to see what kind of promotions are on offer and why we rate these sites so highly.

BetOnline — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline is one of the best online sportsbooks to bet on Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline, a frontrunner in the world of online sports betting, is presenting new users with an exceptional welcome bonus for Super Bowl 2024.

When you sign up, BetOnline’s sportsbook extends a generous 50% deposit bonus that can reach up to $1,000, complemented by two free bets, each valued up to $50.

Beyond offering competitive odds and enticing promotions, BetOnline also features an exclusive betting contest for the Super Bowl, with a props pool worth $50,000.

Ready to place your bets on the Super Bowl 2024? Click below to join BetOnline now

Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus

Bovada is one of the best sportsbooks to bet on Super Bowl 2024

Recognized for its outstanding odds and an extensive selection of prop bets, Bovada stands out as a top online betting app.

It welcomes players from all 50 U.S. states, offering a variety of payment methods including credit card and cryptocurrency.

New users at Bovada can enjoy a sign-up bonus of up to $750. Additionally, Bovada offers the best odds for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +112.

To access Bovada and take advantage of their Super Bowl 2024 betting offer, click the link below.

EveryGame — $500 Super Bowl Betting Offer

everygame promo codes - $500 welcome offer

EveryGame is inviting fans to engage in Super Bowl 2024 betting with a special promotion.

New members who sign up can receive a 100% deposit bonus, up to $500, to wager on the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.

To secure your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer from EveryGame, click the button below.

BetUS — $2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2024

BetUS is one of the top sports betting apps for Super Bowl 2024

For the 2024 Super Bowl, BetUS is offering the largest bonus in sports betting. New members can benefit from up to $2,500 in free bets for the event.

BetUS provides a wide range of betting options, including unique Super Bowl 2024 props like the national anthem, halftime show, and the coin toss.

Click below to claim your free Super Bowl bets at BetUS.

MyBookie — 50% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

MyBookie is one of the best places to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in the U.S.

Ahead of the Super Bowl 2024, MyBookie offers more than most online sportsbooks. It provides competitive odds and a vast array of prop bets, including those for the national anthem, halftime show, and coin toss.

New members are eligible for a 50% deposit bonus, which can be up to $1,000 in free bets, for use on Super Bowl Sunday.

Click below to claim your Super Bowl betting offer from MyBookie.

How To Place A Bet On Super Bowl 2024

Placing a bet on Super Bowl 2024 is straightforward. With leading online sports betting apps, football fans are just a few clicks away from betting. Below is a simple five-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl.

1. Select your sports betting app

Begin by visiting your preferred sports betting app and logging into your account. For this example, we’ll use BetOnline, our top pick for Super Bowl 2024.

2. Find the Super Bowl 2024 or NFL markets

Locate the Super Bowl odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the relevant section, which could be labeled Super Bowl, NFL, or football.

3. Add your chosen odds to the bet slip

Once you’ve located the Super Bowl odds, prepare your bet slip by clicking on the odds for your chosen market.

4. Enter your bet amount

After adding your selections to the bet slip, enter the amount you wish to bet.

5. Confirm and place your bet

Double-check your selections and click “Place Bet” to finalize. You’ll receive a bet confirmation and it will be listed under “My Bets” in your account.

What Is The Best Sports Betting App To Bet On Super Bowl 2024?

BetOnline is our top-ranked sports betting app for 2024 Super Bowl.

It not only provides great NFL odds and a variety of bets but also offers new users up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets for the 49ers vs Chiefs game. With a solid reputation and quick payouts, NFL fans can bet confidently on Super Bowl Sunday.

Betting Guides
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top