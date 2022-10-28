Top 5 Utah Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | UT Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Online sports betting remains outlawed in the great state of Utah, but fear not, we are on hand to guide you through how to access Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva betting markets head of the weekend. This also applies to anyone in the US who is unable to access sports betting markets.
Best Utah Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
With Saturday’s fight almost upon us in Arizona, we have rallied to the troops here at The Sports Daily to bring you the very best boxing betting sites for those residing in Utah. There are a huge amount free bets on offer for the highly anticipated bout, so keep reading to see how to claim.
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Utah
New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in betting bonuses by following our guide below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.
Utah Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Utah
- Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
Jake Paul recently said that Anderson Silva “is the nicest guy in the world and we love him.”
There is seemingly a lot of respect between these two fighters heading into the weekend which makes a change from Jake Paul’s fights up to this point, although the YouTube sensation has shown he is capable of competing with the very best having claimed four knockouts in five wins.
As for Silva, the UFC veteran is widely recognised as a former champion in the octagon but he has also sampled the boxing ring having featured in four fights up to this point. The 47-year-old comes into the bout as the underdog given his age and how sparingly he features in fights anymore, but this is undoubtedly Paul’s toughest test yet.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Jake Paul
|-190
|Anderson Silva
|+160
|Draw
|+1200
Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard
- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
- Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
- Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
- Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
- Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
- Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
- Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
- Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
- Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah
The Best Utah Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
With the Utah sports betting sites, you will not be short on avenues with which to go down on Saturday night – there are hundreds of betting markets just for this one bout.
Utah Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets
- Fight winner
- Method of victory
- Will the fight go the distance?
- Jake Paul round betting
- Anderson Silva round betting
- Round group betting
BetOnline – $1000 In Utah Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available
With 25+ sports, unrivalled value for odds and fast payouts, it is no wonder BetOnline have remained near the top of the online sports betting arena for two decades.
Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.
BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Utah Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight
Bovada will match your deposit by 75% and prospective customers will be able to claim up to $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.
With impeccable live streaming, thousands of odds including deep NFL, NBA and boxing markets as well as a smooth interface, now is the best time to sign up.
Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Utah Paul vs Silva Free Bets
Everygame have been around for nearly 40 years having first opened as a brick-and-mortar bookmaker in the 1980s.
With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva
MyBookie will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.
MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Utah Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Utah Paul vs Silva Free Bets
On BetUS, customers will be met with an extensive sportsbook with a heavy focus on American sports and niche local events.
Better yet, there is a 125% bonus ready to be claimed. Therefore, if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below and BetUS will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.
Utah sports betting remains illegal, but offshore bookmakers allow residents in the US to access sporting markets from anywhere. This is also beneficial if you live in a regulated state, but find yourself travelling to one where you are unable to bet.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
