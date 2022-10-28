Top 5 Utah Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | UT Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Online sports betting remains outlawed in the great state of Utah, but fear not, we are on hand to guide you through how to access Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva betting markets head of the weekend. This also applies to anyone in the US who is unable to access sports betting markets.

Best Utah Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

With Saturday’s fight almost upon us in Arizona, we have rallied to the troops here at The Sports Daily to bring you the very best boxing betting sites for those residing in Utah. There are a huge amount free bets on offer for the highly anticipated bout, so keep reading to see how to claim.

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Utah

New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in betting bonuses by following our guide below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.

Utah Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Utah

Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Jake Paul recently said that Anderson Silva “is the nicest guy in the world and we love him.”

There is seemingly a lot of respect between these two fighters heading into the weekend which makes a change from Jake Paul’s fights up to this point, although the YouTube sensation has shown he is capable of competing with the very best having claimed four knockouts in five wins.

As for Silva, the UFC veteran is widely recognised as a former champion in the octagon but he has also sampled the boxing ring having featured in four fights up to this point. The 47-year-old comes into the bout as the underdog given his age and how sparingly he features in fights anymore, but this is undoubtedly Paul’s toughest test yet.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Utah Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

With the Utah sports betting sites, you will not be short on avenues with which to go down on Saturday night – there are hundreds of betting markets just for this one bout.

Utah Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

Fight winner

Method of victory

Will the fight go the distance?

Jake Paul round betting

Anderson Silva round betting

Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Utah Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

With 25+ sports, unrivalled value for odds and fast payouts, it is no wonder BetOnline have remained near the top of the online sports betting arena for two decades.

Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Utah Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight

Bovada will match your deposit by 75% and prospective customers will be able to claim up to $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.

With impeccable live streaming, thousands of odds including deep NFL, NBA and boxing markets as well as a smooth interface, now is the best time to sign up.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Utah Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Everygame have been around for nearly 40 years having first opened as a brick-and-mortar bookmaker in the 1980s.

With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

MyBookie will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Utah Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Utah Paul vs Silva Free Bets

On BetUS, customers will be met with an extensive sportsbook with a heavy focus on American sports and niche local events.

Better yet, there is a 125% bonus ready to be claimed. Therefore, if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below and BetUS will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

Utah sports betting remains illegal, but offshore bookmakers allow residents in the US to access sporting markets from anywhere. This is also beneficial if you live in a regulated state, but find yourself travelling to one where you are unable to bet.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like