Top 5 Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Breeders Cup Betting | VT Sports Betting Guide

If you’re in Vermont and want to bet on the Breeders Cup this Friday & Saturday, then we have got you covered. Simply sign-up to our top five VT Horse Racing Sportsbooks and get up to a maximum of $6,000 in horse racing free bets for the Breeders Cup meeting this weekend. These exclusive offers can be claimed in ANY other US state as well as Vermont.

Best Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Betting On Breeders Cup

These are the top five Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks which allow you to bet on the Breeders Cup. In fact, anybody in the US can use these horse racing betting sites on the Breeders Cup. Click below to sign-up and claim your Breeders Cup free bets.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In Vermont

Anyone and everyone (aged 18+) in Vermont can sign up to our offshore Horse Racing Sportsbooks and bet on the Breeders Cup. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus. In turn, this can be used on any horse racing markets, including the 14 Breeders’ Cup races, which we will outline further down this page.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2,000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000

NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t afford to deposit the full $2,000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. If you deposit $1,500, you’ll receive $750 in cash bonuses, and so on and so forth. You get the idea! But please note that this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Vermont Breeders Cup Betting — How To Watch Breeders Cup In VT

🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup: Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds : Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

The Breeders’ Cup Classic field will consist of eight runners and riders. The 1m2f race is the biggest of the Keeneland meeting without a doubt, with a $6 million prize pot up for grabs to add to the excitement! All eyes will be on the unbeaten Flightline who contests this race for the first time and is the odds on favorite to clinch victory.

The 4-year-old currently heads the market with fans wondering if he can make it six wins from six and continue to look somewhat unbeatable. Flightline has been billed as the next big US wonder horse, and certainly looks like it right now. The John W Sadler-trained superstar will be looking to enhance his reputation even further in the standout race of this Keeneland meeting.

Flightline, who is currently the highest-rated racehorse in the world, was last seen romping away with the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3. He won by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths and completely blew away the rest of the field. He proved he can stay at that distance too, so with this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup Classic being over the same trip, could we see another emphatic victory from the racing superstar?

Can he go 6-from-6 this weekend and continue to stake his claim as the best horse in training? Flightline is aiming to keep his perfect record in tact and is definitely the one to beat here.

Of course there are some other to quality horses in the field who will be aiming to upset the apple cart. Epicenter, the Kentucky Derby favorite, has only finished outside the first three once in his ten starts. He was desperately unlucky not to win the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, and was only beaten by a miraculous rally from Rich Strike, who also features in the field this weekend. Perhaps the 1-2 of the 202 Kentucky Derby could cause an upset and stop Flightline in his tracks.

Life Is Good for the Todd Pletcher barn looks another hopeful, and currently sits in third in the betting market. The team will be hopeful of emulated their 2019 success in this racing, looking to make it two wins in the last four Breeders’ Cup Classics for the barn. He could be the real threat to Flightline here with nine wins from his first 11 racing starts.

There are plenty of other top quality horses in the race too. The likes of Taiba could be dark horse, pardon the pun, as well as the likes of Hot Rod Charlie and Olympiad who are more than capable of pulling a huge performance out of the back and claiming that $6 million cheque.

Overall, the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is a ‘must-see’ climax to this star-studded horse racing meeting. If the Racebooks have the betting odds right, then this could be a matter of the rest playing for places if Flightline romps home!

Flightline is the overriding favorite with all Racebooks, with Happy Saver the biggest price right now at a huge +5000. The other six horses in the race are priced between +550 and +3300. Here is how the betting market looks for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic with BetOnline:

Breeders’ Cup Classic Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Lexington meeting on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

The Best Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Breeders Cup: VT Sports Betting Sites

There is plenty for you to wager on in the Breeders Cup with these Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks. You can bet on markets such as the race winner, place betting, across the board betting, as well as plenty of multiples like a Superfecta. To make things even better than they already are, you can use your exclusive Breeders Cup free bets on any of these markets!

Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Markets

There are plenty of different Breeders Cup markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on horse racing there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the Breeders Cup in Vermont. Here is just a few different markets to bet on when checking out various Horse Racing Sportsbooks:

Win: Pick a horse to win the race

Place: Select a horse to finish either first or second

Show: Select a horse to finish in the first three in the race (similar to place)

Across The Board: Backing a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 on it to come second and $2 for third

Exacta: Pick two horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Trifecta: Select three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Superfecta: Chose four horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Daily Double: Select the winning horse in two consecutive races on the card

Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races

BetOnline – $1,000 In Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses

BetOnline are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus up to a maximum of $1,000 for the 2022 Breeders Cup. All you have to do is use our dedicated promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ when signing up and you will be credited with your cash bonus. Deposit $800, you will get a $400 cash bonus. Deposit $2,000 and you will get the maximum $1,000 Breeders Cup bonus. You get the idea.

This mouth-watering offer is available to ANYONE living in the United States, not just the state of Vermont.

BetOnline Breeders’ Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000

Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses

The team at Everygame are offering new customer up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets if you sign-up using our exclusive bonus code – INSIDERS. To avail of this offer, simply sign up, deposit $250 and Everygame will match the deposit three times to get you your $750 Breeders Cup cash bonuses. Please note that this offer is only available on your first three deposits.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – $750 In Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Cash Bonuses For The Breeders Cup

Sign-up Bovada today using the bonus code ‘INSIDERS‘ and you can get up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets. This is the maximum cash bonus reward from the team at Bovada, so to get the maximum $750 in free bets, you must deposit $1,000. Similarly, if you don’t want to deposit as much as that, that’s fine. Deposit $600 for example and you will get $450 in free bets thanks to Bovada’s 75% matched deposit bonus.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie – $1,000 Cash Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Vermont

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. All you have to do is sign-up using out dedicated bonus code ‘INSIDERS‘, then deposit whatever amount you can afford. The maximum pay-out for this offer is $1,000, so to ‘max-out’ you will need to deposit $2,000. Similarly, if you don’t want to deposit that much, you will still receive your 50% matched deposit bonus. For example, deposit $900 and you will get $450 in free bets. You get the general idea!

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Breeders Cup Cash Bonus

The BetUS 2022 Breeders’ Cup betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash, with BetUS giving you a 125% bonus reward in turn. Using our dedicated bonus code ‘INSIDERS‘, all you’ve got to do is deposit $2,000 upon signing up below. If you do so, you will receive the max pay-out of $2,500 in free bets. Do not miss this mind-boggling offer from ‘America’s Greatest Sportsbook’.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top five Vermont Horse Racing Sportsbooks where you can place your Breeders Cup free bets by using our dedicated bonus code – INSIDERS. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in free bets to use on the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships. The 14 races are taking place on both Friday Nov 4 and Saturday Nov 5, with the Breeders’ Cup Classic being the biggest race of the whole meeting at 5.40pm on Saturday.

All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then you’re ‘under starters orders’ and the Breeders Cup free bet cash bonuses are yours to use on this week’s top-class Keeneland horse racing. Just remember to use the bonus code ‘INSIDERS‘ with each of these Racebooks when signing up. If you do that, you will receive a total of $6,000 in cash bonuses to use across the five super Racebooks for the Breeders Cup!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

