Top 5 Vermont Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VT Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Sports betting remains illegal in Vermont but with our carefully researched offshore bookmaker picks you will be able to access all the usual Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva markets this weekend, as well as some superb new customer offers.

Best Vermont Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Our meticulously researched boxing betting sites for those residing in Vermont means you will be able to access a whole host of free bets for the highly anticipated bout, see the next section below.

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
$750 Welcome Bonus
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Vermont

New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in betting bonuses by following our guide below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

NOTE: In order to qualify for this promotion, you will need to qualify at least $55. Please note this applied to your FIRST deposit only;

Vermont Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Vermont

Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Jake Paul’s rise as a YouTube star turned boxing pro has been meteoric, winning all five of his bouts up to this point including four knockouts.

After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through, he will now face 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva, who hold the record for the longest title occupancy having been Middleweight champion for over 2,000 days.

Although famed for his time in the octagon, he is relatively inexperienced in the boxing ring having featured in just four fights. Coupled with age, this sees him enter the fight as the underdog.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Vermont Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

On our Vermont sports betting platforms, you will be able to sink your teeth into a wide array of boxing markets as well as some fight night specials.

Vermont Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

Fight winner

Method of victory

Will the fight go the distance?

Jake Paul round betting

Anderson Silva round betting

Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Vermont Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

BetOnline have been among America’s most heavily visited online wagering sites for nearly 20 years given they are home to over 25 different sporting categories.

Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Vermont Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 In Vermont Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight

Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, new users can stand to receive $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Vermont Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Vermont Paul vs Silva Free Bets

With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

MyBookie is home to a plethora of customer loyalty programmes as well as a whole host of popular and niche sporting events to wager on.

They will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Vermont Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Vermont Paul vs Silva Free Bets

There is a 125% bonus ready to be claimed on BetUS, so if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below they will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Vermont Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one.

Sports betting in any capacity remains illegal in Vermont, but the bookmakers listed in the table below allow for wagering no matter where you find yourself in the US. Better yet, there is an eye-watering $6,000 in Paul vs Silva betting bonuses ready to be claimed.

What are you waiting for?

