Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Charlie Rhodes
Jake Paul Boxing
Although sports betting is legal in Virginia, our offshore bookmaker picks allow for wagering from anywhere if you find yourself outside the state. Better yet, there is a hefty line-up of new customer offers to claim ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on the weekend.

Best Virginia Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

With Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva almost upon us, our team have been busy putting together this guide for the boxing betting sites for those residing in Virginia.

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Virginia

New customers on BetOnline will be able to get a 50% match on their first deposit up to $2,000 ahead of the weekend – see below.

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. For example, if you were to deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.

Virginia Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Virginia

  • Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Former UFC middleweight champion and veteran fighter Anderson Silva has stepped in for Jake Paul’s sixth official fight in the boxing ring.

After Tommy Fury pulled out at the last minute, 47-year-old Silva will feature in only his fifth boxing match having registered three wins and two knockouts thus far.

As for Paul, he will be aiming to make it a clean sweep of six wins so far in his relatively short career, and after knocking out Tyron Woodley in emphatic fashion last time out, he enters this one as the slight favourite.

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul -190 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Anderson Silva +160 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Draw +1200 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

  • Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
  • Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
  • Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
  • Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
  • Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
  • Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
  • Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
  • Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
  • Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Virginia Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Virginia sports betting sites are home to hundreds of competitive odds to rival any legal state operator.

Virginia Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

  • Fight winner
  • Method of victory
  • Will the fight go the distance?
  • Jake Paul round betting
  • Anderson Silva round betting
  • Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Virginia Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

Using our code INSIDERS, claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Paul vs Silva Offer

Bovada – $750 In Virginia Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight

Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000 you can claim $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight in Arizona.

Bovada is also home to live streaming capabilities on a host of major sporting events so you can keep a close eye on the action.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Paul vs Silva Offer

Everygame – Claim $750 In Virginia Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

.

With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in  up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Paul vs Silva Offer

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

MyBookie have a whole host of popular and niche sporting events to wager on.

New customers can have their initial deposit doubled up to $1,000!

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Paul vs Silva Offer

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Virginia Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

On BetUS, customers will be met with an extensive sportsbook with a heavy focus on American sports.

Better yet if you were to deposit $2000 upon signing up below BetUS will reward users with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Paul vs Silva Offers

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

Virginia sports betting has been alive and kicking for nearly two years, which means you have likely exhausted all the new customer offers available.

See below for our comprehensive list of offshore bookmaker customer offers which can all be claimed using the code INSIDERS.

 

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Top 5 Virginia Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | VA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
