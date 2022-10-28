News

Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
6 min read
Anderson Silva
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Although sports betting is legal in Washington, online gambling remains prohibited. However, our offshore bookmakers make it possible for those in restricted states to access the usual markets, and with Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fast approaching this weekend, there are also some offers ready to be claimed.

Best Washington Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

With Saturday’s fight almost upon is, our writers have been researching to bring our readers the very best boxing betting sites for those residing in Washington.

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Washington

New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in free bets using our handy guide below – we promise it only takes a few minutes!

 

Washington Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Washington

  • Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Jake Paul will be vying to maintain his 100% record this weekend, although he faces his toughest test yet in Anderson Silva.

The Brazilian is a UFC legend having occupied the middleweight title for over 2,000 days, and he has also sampled the boxing ring in the past having won three out of his four rights.

Jake Paul enters the bout as the favourite however given Silva is nearing 50 years of age, and the YouTube sensation has looked impressive in his five fights having resisted a KO in four of the contests.

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul -190 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Anderson Silva +160 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Draw +1200 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

  • Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
  • Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
  • Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
  • Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
  • Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
  • Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
  • Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
  • Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
  • Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Washington Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

On our Washington sports betting sites, there are plenty of opportunities to make a profit this weekend – all the platform listed in this article include the following boxing markets.

Washington Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

  • Fight winner
  • Method of victory
  • Will the fight go the distance?
  • Jake Paul round betting
  • Anderson Silva round betting
  • Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Washington Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

BetOnline are home to over 25 different sporting categories and have a particular focus on American sports with extensive NFL, NBA and MLB markets. They will almost certainly have fight night customer specials ready for Paul vs Silva, so sign up and see for yourself on Saturday.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Paul vs Silva Offer

Bovada – $750 In Washington Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight

Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, new users can stand to receive $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight.

 

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Paul vs Silva Offer

Everygame – Claim $750 In Washington Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in  up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Paul vs Silva Offer

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

MyBookie are offering customers the opportunity to double their first deposit as a new user up to $1,000.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Paul vs Silva Offer

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

With BetUS, depositing $2000 upon signing up below will be rewarded with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Paul vs Silva Offers

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

Washington sports betting is alive and kicking, but mobile and online wagering is yet to be realised. With our bookmaker picks, you will be able to bet from anywhere you wish in US as well as claiming up to $6,000 in free bets should you be a new customer to all of them!

 

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Content You May Like

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Arrow to top