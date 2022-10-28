Top 5 Washington Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WA Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Although sports betting is legal in Washington, online gambling remains prohibited. However, our offshore bookmakers make it possible for those in restricted states to access the usual markets, and with Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fast approaching this weekend, there are also some offers ready to be claimed.
Best Washington Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
With Saturday’s fight almost upon is, our writers have been researching to bring our readers the very best boxing betting sites for those residing in Washington.
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Claim Offer
5.
Claim Offer
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Washington
New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in free bets using our handy guide below – we promise it only takes a few minutes!
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
Washington Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Washington
- Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
Jake Paul will be vying to maintain his 100% record this weekend, although he faces his toughest test yet in Anderson Silva.
The Brazilian is a UFC legend having occupied the middleweight title for over 2,000 days, and he has also sampled the boxing ring in the past having won three out of his four rights.
Jake Paul enters the bout as the favourite however given Silva is nearing 50 years of age, and the YouTube sensation has looked impressive in his five fights having resisted a KO in four of the contests.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Jake Paul
|-190
|Anderson Silva
|+160
|Draw
|+1200
Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard
- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
- Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
- Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
- Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
- Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
- Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
- Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
- Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
- Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah
The Best Washington Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
On our Washington sports betting sites, there are plenty of opportunities to make a profit this weekend – all the platform listed in this article include the following boxing markets.
Washington Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets
- Fight winner
- Method of victory
- Will the fight go the distance?
- Jake Paul round betting
- Anderson Silva round betting
- Round group betting
BetOnline – $1000 In Washington Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available
BetOnline are home to over 25 different sporting categories and have a particular focus on American sports with extensive NFL, NBA and MLB markets. They will almost certainly have fight night customer specials ready for Paul vs Silva, so sign up and see for yourself on Saturday.
BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Washington Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight
Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, new users can stand to receive $750 ready for Saturday night’s fight.
Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Washington Paul vs Silva Free Bets
With Everygame, you will be able to claim a deposit match in up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva
MyBookie are offering customers the opportunity to double their first deposit as a new user up to $1,000.
MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Tennessee Paul vs Silva Free Bets
With BetUS, depositing $2000 upon signing up below will be rewarded with $2500 in Paul vs Silva free bets.
BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
Washington sports betting is alive and kicking, but mobile and online wagering is yet to be realised. With our bookmaker picks, you will be able to bet from anywhere you wish in US as well as claiming up to $6,000 in free bets should you be a new customer to all of them!
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Boxing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on Boxing.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your Boxing bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.