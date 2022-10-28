Top 5 Wisconsin Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WI Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Sports betting was made legal in Wisconsin back in 2021, but online platforms are yet to materialise. Despite this, we are on hand to make you aware of offshore betting, which means keen bettors can wager from anywhere in the US. Better yet, ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva you can claim up to $6000 in free bets!
Best Wisconsin Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
Here at The Sports Daily we have been researching all week to provide a comprehensive list of the boxing betting sites for those residing in Wisconsin so you don’t miss out on any of the action.
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Wisconsin
New customers on BetOnline can claim up to $1000 in betting bonuses by following our guide below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 after creating an account.
- Receive a 50% deposit bonus of $1000
Wisconsin Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Wisconsin
- Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
Anderson Silva, the UFC veteran who hold the record for the longest title occupancy, had agreed to be Jake Paul’s sixth opponent in the YouTube star’s rapidly evolving boxing career.
Paul has so far claimed victory in all of his bouts, most recently and perhaps the most impressive being the knockout he inflicted on another former UFC star Tyron Woodley.
Silva presents Paul with his most high-profile and arguably hardest fight yet, but at 47 the latter certainly has the advantage and this is reflected in the markets who have him down as the favourite.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Jake Paul
|-190
|Anderson Silva
|+160
|Draw
|+1200
Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard
- Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
- Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
- Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
- Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
- Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
- Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
- Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
- Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
- Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah
The Best Wisconsin Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
Our top Wisconsin sports betting sites are home to thousands of competitive odds for Saturday, so check out the list of just some of the markets available to wager on below.
Wisconsin Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets
- Fight winner
- Method of victory
- Will the fight go the distance?
- Jake Paul round betting
- Anderson Silva round betting
- Round group betting
BetOnline – $1000 In Wisconsin Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available
BetOnline is certainly for the keen bettors – with extensive markets on everything from football, basketball and baseball all the way down to MMA, table tennis and tennis, there is something for everyone.
Make sure to use our code INSIDERS, and you will be able to claim 50% of your first deposit when creating an account for the Paul vs Silva fight.
BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 In Wisconsin Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight
Bovada is offering users the chance to redeem a 75% match on their first deposit up to $1000, meaning there is $750 in free bets ready to be redeemed.
Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Wisconsin Paul vs Silva Free Bets
Everygame have been around for nearly 40 years having first opened as a brick-and-mortar bookmaker in the 1980s. Better yet, they are home one of the longest-serving mobile platforms having taken the first online wager back in the early 2000s.
Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva
MyBookie will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000 – a certain no brainer ahead of the boxing this weekend.
MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Wisconsin Paul vs Silva Free Bets
BetUS, as their name suggests, boasts extensive American markets and a vast all-encompassing sportsbook for this residing in the USA.
BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
