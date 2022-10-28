Top 5 Wisconsin Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WI Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Sports betting was made legal in Wisconsin back in 2021, but online platforms are yet to materialise. Despite this, we are on hand to make you aware of offshore betting, which means keen bettors can wager from anywhere in the US. Better yet, ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva you can claim up to $6000 in free bets!

Best Wisconsin Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Here at The Sports Daily we have been researching all week to provide a comprehensive list of the boxing betting sites for those residing in Wisconsin so you don't miss out on any of the action.

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Wisconsin

Wisconsin Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Wisconsin

Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Anderson Silva, the UFC veteran who hold the record for the longest title occupancy, had agreed to be Jake Paul’s sixth opponent in the YouTube star’s rapidly evolving boxing career.

Paul has so far claimed victory in all of his bouts, most recently and perhaps the most impressive being the knockout he inflicted on another former UFC star Tyron Woodley.

Silva presents Paul with his most high-profile and arguably hardest fight yet, but at 47 the latter certainly has the advantage and this is reflected in the markets who have him down as the favourite.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Wisconsin Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

