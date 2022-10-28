News

Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
6 min read
Anderson Silva
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Despite online sports betting being legal in the great state of Wyoming, there are plenty more betting offers out there should you have exhausted all your welcome offers, and we have gathered the best boxing betting sites ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva this weekend.

Best Wyoming Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

The Sports Daily have been working tirelessly to put together this guide to the boxing betting sites for those in Wyoming. There is a plethora of free bets on offer and these can also be claimed by anyone living in the USA.

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Wyoming

 BetOnline new customers can redeem up $1000 in free bets – take a quick look below where we have outlined how.

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. Please note this is only applicable to your FIRST deposit.

Wyoming Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Wyoming

  • Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Anderson Silva, widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, has stepped in to provide Jake Paul with a sixth opponent after Tommy Fury pulled out of their scheduled bout.

At 47, he is by far and away Paul’s most experienced opponent yet having had a fruitful career in the UFC spanning seven years where he was middleweight champion.

However, Jake Paul showed his undoubted boxing ability knocking out fellow UFC star Tyron Woodley last time out, and with three other knockouts he enters this bout as the firm favourite.

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul -190 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Anderson Silva +160 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Draw +1200 Top 5 Arizona Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | AZ Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

  • Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)
  • Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall
  • Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago
  • Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
  • Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez
  • Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter
  • Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
  • Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
  • Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski
  • Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Wyoming Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

With our top Wyoming sports betting sites, there are many wagering options for the fight on Saturday, as well as a plethora of other sports to expend your welcome bonuses should you be unable to choose a fighter.

Wyoming Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

  • Fight winner
  • Method of victory
  • Will the fight go the distance?
  • Jake Paul round betting
  • Anderson Silva round betting
  • Round group betting

BetOnline – $1000 In Wyoming Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

Be sure to use our dedicated code INSIDERS to 50% of your first deposit when signing up for Paul vs Silva fight.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline Paul vs Silva Offer

Bovada – $750 In Wyoming Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight

Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

Bovada is home to unrivalled live streaming, thousands of odds including extensive  boxing markets as well as an easy-to-use mobile and desktop platform.

Bovada Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Paul vs Silva Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada Paul vs Silva Offer

Everygame – Claim $750 In Wyoming Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

New users at Everygame  will be able to redeem a deposit match up to $250 – this can be done three times which totals $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame Paul vs Silva Offer

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva

Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

MyBookie will double your initial deposit as a new user up to $1,000.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Wyoming Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie Paul vs Silva Offer

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Wyoming Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

 

BetUS will match your initial deposit by 125%, making it one of the most lucrative welcome bonuses we have stumbled upon.

BetUS Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Wyoming Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS Paul vs Silva Offers

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

Although sports betting is alive and kicking in Wyoming, there are $6,000 worth of free bets to claim when signing up to the sites below, and they also allow you to wager from any state in the USA. That means if you find yourself in a restricted state, you can continue to wager without worry.

 

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Top 5 Wyoming Sportsbooks For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting | WY Sports Betting Guide For Boxing

Content You May Like

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Arrow to top