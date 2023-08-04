In recent years, YouTube has become a platform for boxing enthusiasts to showcase their skills and engage with their audience. These individuals have leveraged their social media following to enter the ring and showcase their talent. In this article, we will analyze the top 5 YouTube boxers based on their records, rankings, and popularity.

‼️ Jake Paul will be in attendance at KSI vs Fury 🤯🥶 pic.twitter.com/T5TqbgXTVs — IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 3, 2023

5. AnEsonGib

Record: 1-1 Pro | 2-0 Amateur | 1-0 Exhibition

AnEsonGib real name Ali Loui Al-Fakhri is a British YouTuber and influencer boxer who has a record of 1-1 in professional boxing. He is known for his rivalry with Jake Paul and has fought him in the ring, losing the match by TKO. AnEsonGib has gained a lot of attention in the YouTube boxing world due to his entertaining personality and his social media following

4. Slim Albaher

Record: 3-0 Pro | 3-0 Amateur

Slim Albaher is a YouTuber and influencer boxer who has gained a lot of attention in the boxing world. He has a record of five wins via knockout and has beaten Fousey, N&A, and 3bidaan. In August 2019, he signed with a professional boxing company named Winfinity and won his first pro bout against FaZe Temperrr by knockout in the second round. He followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Ryan Taylor in October and a unanimous decision win over Tom Zanetti in January. Slim has over 641K subscribers on his YouTube page, 138.1K followers on Twitter, and 326K followers on Instagram. He is becoming a heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing and is someone to keep an eye on.

3. Salt Papi

Record: 2-0 Pro | 1-0 Amateur

Salt Papi is a YouTuber and influencer boxer who has gained a lot of attention in the boxing world. He has a record of three wins and no losses, with two of those wins coming via knockout. Salt Papi is known for his charisma and colorful personality, which has helped him gain a massive following on social media. In August 2022, he gifted fans with one of the greatest knockouts in influencer boxing history, taking out Andy Warski in just 29 seconds. Salt Papi followed that up with a knockout win against Josh Brueckner in January 2023. He has over 257K subscribers on YouTube, 391K followers on Instagram, and 23.5K followers on Twitter. Salt Papi’s impressive skills have him in the top three of the YouTube boxing rankings.

2. KSI

Record: 4-0 Pro | 1-0-1 Amateur

KSI is a British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer who has taken the world by storm with his foray into the boxing ring. He started his career with an amateur bout against Joe Weller, which swayed Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn into making their rematch a pro bout against Logan Paul. KSI has over 40 million YouTube subscribers, which is a combination of his regular and music page. He also has a massive following on other social media platforms. KSI has signed a long-term deal with DAZN, and the MF & DAZN X Series showcases the biggest global names in entertainment, sports, and lifestyle competing against one another. KSI has won all his fights in the X Series, including a knockout win against FaZe Temperrr. With a potential fight with Jake Paul on the table, KSI is ready to take, by force, the status as the king of YouTube boxing.

1. Jake Paul

Record: 6-1 Pro | 1-0 Amateur

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer who has taken part in a number of influencer boxing events. He has a record of 6-1 in professional boxing and 1-0 in amateur boxing. Jake Paul is one of the most successful YouTubers to transition into the world of boxing and has enjoyed a much better run in the professional ranks, amassing a 6-1 record that includes knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley with his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s younger brother.