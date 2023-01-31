Top five Bobby Hull moments

On Monday, hockey legend Bobby Hull of Belleville, Ontario passed away at the age of 84. One of the greatest players in not only National Hockey League history, but the World Hockey Association history as well, Hull had 1170 points (610 goals and 560 assists) in 1063 NHL regular season games, and 638 points (303 goals and 335 assists) in 411 World Hockey Association games. Here are five of Hull’s greatest moments.

5) 1976 Canada Cup champion.

Due to the fact Hull was not in the NHL at the time, he was ineligible to represent Canada at the 1972 Summit Series. He did help Canada win the 1976 Canada Cup four years later however. Canada beat Czechoslovakia two games to none in a best of three final. In seven games, Hull had five goals and three assists for eight points. He was the co-leader in the tournament in goals. Hull was tied alongside Viktor Zhluktov of the Soviet Union, and Milan Novy of Czechoslovakia.

4) Second player to score 600 goals.

On March 25, 1972 in a 5-5 tie between the Boston Bruins and Hull’s Chicago Blackhawks, Bobby Hull notched the game-tying goal from his brother Dennis to become only the second player in NHL history to score 600 career goals. The first was Gordie Howe on November 27, 1965, while he was with the Detroit Red Wings.

3) Father to Brett Hull.

On August 9, 1964, Bobby’s son Brett was born. In 1269 regular season games, Brett Hull had 741 goals, 650 assists and 1391 points with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Phoenix Coyotes from 1987 to 2006. Brett was the sixth player in NHL history to score 700 goals. He followed Howe, Phil Esposito, Marcel Dionne, Wayne Gretzky, and Mike Gartner.

2) AVCO World Trophy Champion

While with the Winnipeg Jets, Bobby Hull won three Avco World Trophy championships. The Jets beat the Houston Aeros four games to none in 1976, swept the New England Whalers four games to none in 1978, and then Hull played a brief time on the Jets team in 1978-79 that won the 1979 AVCO World Trophy in six games over the Edmonton Oilers in 1979.

1) 1961 Stanley Cup Champion

Bobby Hull won his only Stanley Cup title in 1961 with the Black Hawks. Chicago beat the Red Wings in six games. In 12 playoff games in 1960-61, Hull had four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.