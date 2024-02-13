NFL News and Rumors

Top five Chiefs offensive performers in the Super Bowl

Jeremy Freeborn
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the 2024 Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are five of the top 49ers offensive players in the game.

5) Isiah Pacheco–

Despite recording a fumble, Pacheco had a productive day for the Chiefs. The native of Vineland, New Jersey had 18 rushes for 59 rushing yards and six catches for 33 receiving yards. Pacheco’s 92 total yards were 16 more total yards than last year when he had 76 rushing yards in Super Bowl LVII, a 38-35 Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles last year in Arizona.

4) Marquez Valdes-Scantling–

The native of St. Petersburg, Florida only had three catches for 20 receiving yards, but one of his catches was mighty significant. It was a 16-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes, and put the Chiefs up 13-10. This major score which took place with two minutes and 32 seconds left in the third quarter, was Kansas City’s first lead of the football game.

3) Travis Kelce–

We knew every time Travis Kelce caught the football because CBS would go to a three to five second reaction of music icon Taylor Swift. Kelce did not find pay dirt, but the tight end from Westlake, Ohio was still very productive. He had nine catches for 93 receiving yards.

2) Mecole Hardman

One of the feel good stories in Kansas City this year was the Super Bowl performance of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman of Bowman, Georgia. On October 18, Hardman returned to the Chiefs in a trade involving draft picks, and was then out an extended time with a sprained thumb. In the Super Bowl, Hardman had three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a three-yard touchdown catch from Mahomes.

1) Patrick Mahomes

For the third time in his career, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was Super Bowl MVP. On Sunday, he completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with nine rushes for 66 rushing yards.

 

 

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
