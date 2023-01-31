Top Five Defensive Prospects In 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is loaded with quality defensive prospects. Elite defensive linemen highlight the 2023 class, and it’s anticipated that a good chunk of them will come off the board early this April in Kansas City in the 2023 NFL draft. We rank the top five most sought-after defensive players in the 2023 draft class.

#5 – Tyree Wilson – DE – Texas Tech

The 6’6, 275lb Texas A&M transfer made an immediate impact in Lubbock for the Red Raiders. He played all over the defensive front for Tech but excelled and projects as an edge rusher. Wilson featured an overpowering combination of strength and athletics that allowed him to bullrush and maneuver around offensive linemen regularly in his Senior season.

Although some scouts question his speed as it doesn’t project as elite on film, he has recorded a 4.85 40-yard dash and will look to improve on that number at the NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place at the end of February in Indianapolis. Wilson is one of a small group of defensive linemen that project as a mid-to-early first-round selection in the NFL draft.

#4 – Joey Porter Jr. – CB – Penn State

Joey Porter Jr. is the only defensive back on our list, as he just edged out Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, who would most likely be 6th on our list. Porter is the quintessential big and physical corner that NFL defenses are turning to nowadays. At 6’2, his height, length, and leaping ability make it almost impossible to go up over the top of him and make a catch over his head.

His elite speed allows him to go step for step with any receiver, and he showed the ability to play shutdown defense in man-to-man and play anticipatory football in the zone. Both the Eagles and Falcons may be targeting secondary help in the Top 10, and I’d be surprised if Porter Jr. isn’t the first defensive back taken off the board.

#3 – Myles Murphy – DL – Clemson

Myles Murphy is considered by many to be the most athletic pass rusher in the 2023 draft. The young star out of Clemson just turned 21 years old in January, which adds to the long list of reasons why NFL organizations would love to add him to their defensive front. Murphy finished his Jr. campaign with 6.5 sacks and 6 TFLs, but his versatility and play recognition in the run game makes him very appealing to NFL teams.

He can get after and pressure the quarterback but has the ability to grow into an elite run-stopper in his mid-20s. In another year, Murphy might be the consensus top defensive-line prospect, but there is a chance he still has the most impact at the next level from this class. Murphy is a sure-fire first-round pick and will most likely hear his name called in the top 10 picks of April’s NFL draft.

#2 – Will Anderson Jr – DE – Alabama

This was indeed a tossup, as the top two players on this list are 100% interchangeable. And as long as a team that doesn’t need a QB is picking first overall, one of these two players will be the first selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The other won’t be on the board for long after that. Will Anderson compiled one of the best careers ever at the University of Alabama.

The accolades and numbers piled up for Anderson as he was named a two-time All-American, a two-time Nagurski Award winner, and a Bednarik Award winner, making him one of the most decorated defensive linemen in the last decade. Will Anderson Jr. is an absolute specimen of a football player. Throughout his career, his ability to twist and stunt made it extremely difficult for opposing offenses to double and contain Anderson.

He is arguably the best-run defender in the last 5-season of college football. And by all accounts, the off-field character matches the on-field tenacity. Coaches and teammates have raved about Will Anderson as a person and quality teammate. He could be the first overall selection, but he will be the cornerstone for an NFL defense and a bonafide defensive star for years to come.

#1 – Jalen Carter – DL – Georgia

Jalen Carter was the definitive MVP on one of the most ferocious and historic college defenses of all time. He anchored a defense that led Georgia to their second straight national title in 2022. Carter is an absolute menace, and the most attractive thing about him as a top prospect is that he keeps getting better.

In his career at Georgia, carter went from solid rotational player to full-time starter to unquestioned defensive MVP. His raw power, athleticism, and body control make him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. His size, build, and athletic traits continue to draw comparisons to legendary NFL pass rusher Warren Sapp. If Carter continues to improve on the same trajectory he has shown, he has a chance to be the most dominant defensive lineman in the NFL for years to come.