Top Five Moments From Tom Brady’s Record Setting NFL Career

This afternoon, perhaps the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport announced his retirement, again.

But this time he said it’s for good and for some reason, it really feels like it is.

In his illustrious career, Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 until this afternoon. Revisiting the top five moments in Tom Brady’s career feels like something we must do.

The numbers and accolades are jaw-dropping and seem like something out of a video game.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles in 11 Super Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl MVP awards. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and has been named the regular season MVP on four separate occasions. To watch him compete was special. Let’s revisit some of his greatest moments.

#5 – Tom Brady Wins MVP at Age 40

Well, I suppose we might as well start with one of the sport’s most ridiculous accomplishments in the last few decades. A 40-year-old man dominated a young man’s full-contact sport and made it look effortless.

Tom Brady’s NFL career is a testament to his unmatched skills and longevity. Most players dream of simply playing until they turn 40, but Brady defied expectations and continued to make history. In 2017, at the ripe age of 40, he earned the title of NFL MVP and led the league in passing yards. He shattered records with his impressive performance of 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns, solidifying his place as a dominant force on the field.

That same year, Brady set a new record for the most regular-season victories in NFL history, securing his 187th career win against the New York Jets in Week 6. With a staggering 278 victories, including playoffs, he retired as a true champion, leaving a lasting impact on the sport and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

#4 – Brady’s Entire 2007 Season

Tom Brady’s 2007 season was a shining moment in his NFL career. It was the year the Patriots acquired Randy Moss, and they were next to unstoppable. That season, it felt like Vegas could not set lines high enough. Brady guided the New England Patriots to a historic undefeated regular season, the first in NFL history. I was at Giants stadium when the Patriots rallied to beat the Giants, and it was an extraordinary moment.

Along the way, Brady put forth a remarkable individual performance, breaking Peyton Manning’s record for touchdowns in a single season with an astonishing 50. This outstanding feat earned him his first MVP award.

Brady’s mastery of the game was on full display during the 2007 season. He dominated the competition, leading the NFL in both completion percentage (68.9%) and yards (4,806). It was a year of unparalleled success, solidifying Brady’s position as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

December 29, 2007 Tom Brady throws his 50th TD pass and Randy Moss catches his 23rd TD pass of the season as the Patriots defeat the NY Giants (38-35) to finish the regular season undefeated (16-0) pic.twitter.com/XvH7lehTOd — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 29, 2020

#3 – Brady Has One of the Best Fourth Quarters in Super Bowl History to Beat Seattle

The Super Bowl XLIX showdown between Tom Brady and the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” secondary was one of the most memorable moments of Brady’s career. Despite being down 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Brady showed why he is considered the greatest of all time, leading a remarkable comeback for the ages.

Brady completed an impressive 13 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two critical touchdowns. His precision and poise under pressure were on full display, and his passer rating for the quarter was a remarkable 140.7.

After Brady threw what proved to be the Super Bowl-winning touchdown, cornerback Malcolm Butler sealed the win with an unforgettable goal-line interception.

This victory against the dominant Seahawks marked the first Super Bowl win for the Patriots in a decade and marked the beginning of a second prime for Brady. He once again proved his resilience, determination, and unwavering competitive spirit, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

#2 – Young Tom Brady Shocks The Rams and The World in Super Bowl XXXVI

In 2001, Tom Brady’s career took a historic turn when he was called upon to replace an injured Drew Bledsoe. When many still considered him just a game manager, he led the Patriots all the way to Super Bowl XXXVI against the high-powered St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. People gave the Patriots little to no chance to win as they were a historic 14-point underdog.

However, Brady had other plans. He kept them in the game along with the Patriot’s phenomenal defense. With the game tied 17-17 and just over a minute remaining, many expected the game to head into overtime. But the then-second-year quarterback showed remarkable poise and leadership, completing five of his eight passes and leading the team down the field for the game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri as time expired.

This dramatic Super Bowl victory marked the first of many lessons about why it’s foolish to ever count Brady out. He proved his mettle as a clutch performer and began his journey to becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Tied 17-17 with 1:21 to go. Every play from the final drive that led to @TomBrady’s first ring 💍 #SBXXXVI (Feb. 3, 2002) 📺: #SBLV — Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/OvKlkjY5W8 — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) February 1, 2021

#1 – The Greatest Comeback in NFL & Super Bowl History

It’s quite difficult to put into words exactly what took place at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5th, 2017. The events of Super Bowl LI were nothing short of miraculous, epitomized by the unforgettable scoreline: 28-3. With the Patriots down 25 points to the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter, many thought they had finally met their match. However, that was not the case for the legendary quarterback, Tom Brady.

Brady took the game into his own hands, leading the Patriots to four consecutive scoring drives and tying the game 28-28 at the end of regulation. The Patriots won the toss and overtime and everyone felt like it was over. And it was. Brady’s heroics continued as he marched the team 75 yards down the field, completing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and stunning the Falcons and the world with his incredible performance.

This game solidified Brady’s reputation as a clutch performer and cemented his place in NFL history as the greatest quarterback of all time.