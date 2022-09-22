Top five NFL performers after first two weeks of 2022 NFL season

The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and week three starts on Thursday evening with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the first two weeks, here are the top five performers to date.

5) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs–

The native of Tyler, Texas completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in week one–a 44-21 Chiefs win over the Arizona Cardinals. He then completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 Chiefs win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City is the only team in the AFC West undefeated.

4) Tua Tagovailoa–Miami Dolphins–

The native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii has also guided his team to two wins out of the gate. In week one, Tagovailoa completed 23 of 33 passes and one touchdown in a 20-7 Miami win over the New England Patriots. In week two, Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-38 win over Baltimore. The six touchdowns tied a Dolphins franchise record for the most touchdown passes in one game.

3) Carson Wentz–Washington Commanders–

The native of Raleigh, North Carolina was outstanding in week one as he completed 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-22 Washington win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz then completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 Washington loss to the Detroit Lions.

2) Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens–

The native of Pompano Beach, Florida has three touchdowns in each of his first two games. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 213 yards in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets. Then Jackson completed 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards in a 42-38 Baltimore loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jackson had also been a prolific rusher. He has had 15 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown.

1) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills–

What can you say about the Bills starting quarterback? In two games, he has been sensational. In week one on opening night of the season, Allen completed 26 of 31 passes, 297 yards and three touchdowns, along with 10 rushes for 56 yards and another major score as the Bills defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10. Then in week two, Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-7 Buffalo spanking over the Tennessee Titans.