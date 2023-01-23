Top five performers from 2022 NFL Divisional Playoff round

The second round of the National Football League Playoffs took place this past weekend. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Kenneth Gainwell–Philadelphia Eagles

In the Philadelphia Eagles’s 38-7 romp over the New York Giants on Saturday night, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell had 12 rushes for 112 yards and one touchdown, along with one rush for nine yards. The native of Yazoo City, Mississippi had a career-high in rushing yards. His previous high was 78 yards in a 51-26 Eagles loss to the Dallas Cowboys on January 8, 2022.

4) Joe Mixon–Cincinnati Bengals

Gainwell was not the only running back to find space on the field on the weekend. Bengals running back Joe Mixon of Oakley, California had 20 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown, along with two catches for 18 yards. It was a complete game for the Bengals as they went into Buffalo in frigid, snowy conditions and came away with a very convincing 27-10 win over the Bills.

3) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals

The native of Ames, Iowa and first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, along with six rushes for 31 yards. Both of Burrow’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter. The first was a 28 touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase, and the second was a 15-yard pass to Hayden Hurst.

2) Travis Kelce–Kansas City Chiefs

The native of Westlake, Ohio had a game for the ages on Saturday. He had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20. Kelce’s 14 catches set the NFL record for most receptions by a tight end in a single NFL playoff game. Kelce ironically had the old record of 13 catches.

1) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

The native of Houston, Texas completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 34 yards and another major score. There is no doubt that Hurts’s shoulder is fine heading into the NFC Championship.