Chiefs

Top five performers from NFL Conference Championships

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Patrick Mahomes is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The National Football League Conference Championships are now complete. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the National Football Conference Championship and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the American Football Conference Championship. Here are the top five offensive players on winning teams from Sunday.

5) Travis Kelce–Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce of Westlake, Ohio was questionable heading into the contest with a back issue, but played anyways. He caught seven passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. His major score came on a 14-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with three minutes and 59 seconds left in the first half to put the Chiefs up 13-3 at the time.

4) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts of Houston, Texas made NFL history on Sunday by recording his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, which is the most ever by a NFL quarterback if you include regular season and playoffs. Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards, and had 11 rushes for 39 yards and a major score on a one-yard rush.

3) Miles Sanders–Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had 11 rushes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run with nine minutes and 48 seconds left in the opening quarter, and then had a 13-yard run with one minute and 36 seconds left in the first half to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead. Sanders also had one catch for three yards.

2) Marquez Valdes-Scantling–Kansas City Chiefs

Valdes-Scantling of St. Petersburg, Florida had his best game as a Kansas City Chief. He had played the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Valdes-Scantling had six catches for a season-high 116 yards and a touchdown.

1) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

Despite a bad ankle, Mahomes of Tyler, Texas completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, along with three rushes for eight yards. It will be interesting to monitor the health of Mahomes and Kelce leading up to the Super Bowl.

 

Topics  
Chiefs Eagles NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top