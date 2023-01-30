Top five performers from NFL Conference Championships

The National Football League Conference Championships are now complete. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the National Football Conference Championship and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the American Football Conference Championship. Here are the top five offensive players on winning teams from Sunday.

5) Travis Kelce–Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce of Westlake, Ohio was questionable heading into the contest with a back issue, but played anyways. He caught seven passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. His major score came on a 14-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with three minutes and 59 seconds left in the first half to put the Chiefs up 13-3 at the time.

4) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts of Houston, Texas made NFL history on Sunday by recording his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, which is the most ever by a NFL quarterback if you include regular season and playoffs. Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards, and had 11 rushes for 39 yards and a major score on a one-yard rush.

3) Miles Sanders–Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had 11 rushes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run with nine minutes and 48 seconds left in the opening quarter, and then had a 13-yard run with one minute and 36 seconds left in the first half to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead. Sanders also had one catch for three yards.

2) Marquez Valdes-Scantling–Kansas City Chiefs

Valdes-Scantling of St. Petersburg, Florida had his best game as a Kansas City Chief. He had played the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Valdes-Scantling had six catches for a season-high 116 yards and a touchdown.

1) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

Despite a bad ankle, Mahomes of Tyler, Texas completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, along with three rushes for eight yards. It will be interesting to monitor the health of Mahomes and Kelce leading up to the Super Bowl.