Top five performers from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
Kansas City Chiefs
The 10th week of the 2022 National Football League regular season has now concluded. Here are the top five players on winning teams from the weekend.

5) Justin Jefferson–Minnesota Vikings

The native of St. Rose, Louisiana was instrumental in what many football fans are calling the best game of the year. Jefferson made 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in a 33-30 Vikings overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. But it is the quality of the catches, including spectacular one-handed grab that was the best we have seen in quite sometime, that have football fans raving. With the win, the Vikings are now the best team in the NFL with a record of eight wins and one loss.

4) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been struggling as of late, as they have been losers of five in a row. On Sunday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked like the QB who was the MVP the last two years. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards, and three touchdowns (all to wide receiver Christian Watson), along with two rushes for four yards, as the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys 310-28 in overtime.

3) Christian Watson–Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers became the fourth Packers rookie wide receiver in franchise history to record three touchdowns in a single game. He followed Billy Howton of Littlefield, Texas (1952), Max McGee of Saxon City, Nevada (1954), and James Lofton of Fort Ord, California (1978). Watson had four catches for 107 yards, and the first three NFL touchdowns of his career.

2) Tua Tagovailoa–Miami Dolphins

The Hawaiian native completed 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-17 Dolphins win over the Cleveland Browns. With the win and the fact the Bills lost to the Vikings, the Dolphins move into first place in the AFC East at seven wins and three losses.

1) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

The native of Tyler, Texas did not reach the 400-yard plateau like he had the previous two weeks, but still completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17. The Chiefs have the number one seed in the AFC at seven wins and two losses.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

