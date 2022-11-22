NFL News and Rumors

Top Five Performers From Week 11 Of The 2022 NFL Season

Jeremy Freeborn
The 11th week of the 2022 National Football League season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive players on winning teams for the week that was.

5) Travis Kelce–Kansas City Chiefs

The best tight end in all of football had six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 Chiefs win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. With the win, the Chiefs improved to 8-2 and lead the American Football Conference all by themselves. On the season, Kelce has 69 catches for 855 yards, and leads the entire National Football League with 11 touchdown catches.

4) Tony Pollard–Dallas Cowboys

Regardless what Jerry Jones thinks, Tony Pollard is the best Dallas Cowboys running back at the moment. He proved his case on Sunday as he had six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, along with 15 rushes for 80 yards as the Cowboys clobbered the Minnesota Vikings 40-3. This was a statement win for Dallas, as Minnesota lost only their second game of the season. The Cowboys meanwhile improved to 7-3.

3) Jimmy Garoppolo–San Francisco 49ers

On Monday night in Mexico City, Jimmy Garoppolo was simply fantastic in a 38-10 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals in a NFC West Division battle. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns. With the win, the 49ers move into a first place tie in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks.

2) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

The player who threw Kelce the three touchdown passes on Sunday night was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The native of Tyler, Texas completed 20 of 34 passes for 329 yards, and had 23 yards rushing, in the win by a field goal over the Chargers.

1) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals

In week one, the Bengals were upset 23-20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In week 11, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got revenge. The native of Ames, Iowa completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns. With the win, the Bengals improved to a record of six wins and four losses.

