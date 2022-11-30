Top five performers from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Season

We are now a dozen weeks into the 2022 National Football League regular season after an intriguing American Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. Here are the top five performers on winning teams.

5) Trevor Lawrence–Jacksonville Jaguars

Just when we thought the Baltimore Ravens defense was getting better, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense looked very effective on Sunday in a 28-27 win. The major reason for the Jaguars success was Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee, who completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. It was a two-yard pass on a two-point convert to Zay Jones, which gave the Jaguars the W.

4) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts became only the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have 150 yards rushing and 150 yards passing in a single game. He had 157 yards rushing and 153 yards passing (along with two passing touchdowns) as the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 40-33. The only other three quarterbacks to accomplish the feat are Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick and Colin Kaepernick according to ESPN. With the win, the Eagles are 10-1, and have the best record in the entire NFL.

3) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

On American Thanksgiving, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California continued to have a great 2022 NFL regular season. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards, and two touchdowns, along with 10 rushes for 78 yards and another major score as the Bills beat the Detroit Lions 28-25. With the win, the Bills improved to a record of eight wins and three losses.

2) Justin Herbert–Los Angeles Chargers

On Sunday, the Chargers found themselves in a tight contest with the Arizona Cardinals. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was exceptional as he completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, along with four rushes for 38 yards in a 25-24 Chargers win. Just like Lawrence, Herbert threw a game-winning two point convert to give the Chargers the win, and helped them improve to six wins and five losses. The Chargers player Herbert found for the game-winning two-point convert was tight end Gerald Everett of Atlanta, Georgia.

1) Josh Jacobs–Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders running back from Tulsa, Oklahoma set the Raiders franchise record for most yards from scrimmage (303) in a 40-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs had 229 yards rushing and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 74 yards.