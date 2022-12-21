Top five performers from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season

The 15th week of the 2022 National Football League regular season is in the books. What we saw were some amazing late game performances. Here are the top five offensive performers from winning teams.

5) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles did not come out flying high as they were unable to score a first quarter point. However, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas had as strong finish to lead the Eagles to a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass, but had three rushing touchdowns to go along with 17 carries for 61 rushing yards.

4) Trevor Lawrence–Jacksonville Jaguars

In the second largest comeback in Jaguars franchise history, Trevor Lawrence was instrumental in leading Jacksonville to a 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys. In a game, where Jacksonville was once trailing 27-10, Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three rushes for 21 yards.

3) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West following a 30-24 overtime win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas continued to perform at a high level. He completed 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, along with five rushes for 33 yards and another major score. The Chiefs are now 11-3 and are battling the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC.

2) Kirk Cousins–Minnesota Vikings

Trevor Lawrence might have orchestrated a great comeback for the Jags, but Kirk Cousins orchestrated the biggest comeback ever in NFL history. On Sunday, the Vikings were once down 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts at halftime, before coming back to win 39-36 in overtime. Cousins completed 34 of 54 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns. With the win, the Vikings improved to 11-3.

1) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

The Bills continue to roll in the AFC East. On Saturday night in frigid conditions, the Bills clinched a playoff spot following a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, along with 10 rushes for 77 yards. Like the Chiefs, the Bills are 11-3.