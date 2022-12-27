Top Five Performers from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season

The 16th week of the 2022 National Football League season concluded on Monday. Here are the top five performers of the week among players on winning teams.

5) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) are battling the Buffalo Bills (12-3) for first place in the AFC. Top spot has significance as the team that finishes number one gets a bye to the AFC Divisional Playoff and does not have to play the wildcard game. On Saturday, the Chiefs moved nine games above the .500 mark with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas completed 16 of 28 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two rushes for eight yards and another major score.

4) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals

Right behind the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC are the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), winners of seven straight games. On Saturday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa set a career-high in completions with 40. He also had 375 yards and three touchdown passes, along with four rushes for five yards as the Bengals beat the New England Patriots 22-18. In an interesting note, this was the first ever NFL game that resulted in a 22-18 scoreline.

3) Kirk Cousins–Minnesota Vikings

On a record breaking day for the Purple People Eaters (Greg Joseph kicked the longest field goal in franchise history with 61, and Justin Jefferson set the Vikings record for most receiving yards in a season with 1756 and most receptions in a season with 123), Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to perform at a high level. The native of Barrington, Illinois completed 34 of 48 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 Vikings win over the New York Giants. Minnesota leads the NFC North at 12-3.

2) Cam Akers–Los Angeles Rams

In what was a dreadful start to the season for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers of Jackson, Mississippi, it has been a fantastic finish. In four games, Akers has six rushing touchdowns. On Christmas Day, he found the end zone thrice. Akers had 23 rushes for 118 yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for 29 yards as the Rams spanked the Denver Broncos 51-14.

1) Dak Prescott–Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) still have a chance to win the NFC East after a 40-34 shootout win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana completed 27 of 35 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns and six rushes for 41 yards.