Top five performers from Week 17 of the 2022 NFL Season

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
Brady Fine
Now that we know that the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not take place, Week 17 of the National Football League regular season is officially over. Here are the top five players of the week from winning teams.

5) Jared Goff–Detroit Lions

The native of Navato, California kept the Detroit Lions’s playoff hopes alive last weekend in a 41-10 romp over the Chicago Bears. Goff completed 21 of 29 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, as well as one rush for two yards. With the win, the Lions improve to a record of eight wins and eight losses. They are postseason bound if they beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night and if the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

4) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

The native of Tyler, Texas completed 29 of 42 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday in a narrow 27-24 Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos. He had four rushes for eight yards, and even a six-yard catch. With the win, the Chiefs improved to a record of 13 wins and three losses, and still can be first in the AFC.

3) Mike Evans–Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South on Sunday with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans of Galveston, Texas had 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Evans’s 207 receiving yards were the third most receiving yards by a Buccaneers player in a single game.

2) Daniel Jones–New York Giants

The New York Giants were playoff bound on Sunday following a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina only had 177 yards passing (completed 19 of 24 passes), but was spectacular on the ground as he had 11 rushes for 91 yards. Jones also had two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

1) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 45-year-old superstar from San Mateo, California  was at it again on Sunday. He completed 34 of 45 passes for 432 yards and three touchdown passes (all to Evans), and had three rushes for four yards and another major score.

 

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
