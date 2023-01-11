Top five performers from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 National Football League season is now complete. Here are the top five performers on offense from winning teams in week 18.

5) Jordan Akins–Houston Texans

The fifth year Texan tight end from Locust Grove, Georgia had the second best game of his NFL career. He caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, along with a two-point conversion catch in a 32-31 Houston win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, this was only the third win for the Texans all season and Akins’s performance was not good enough for Houston head coach Lovie Smith to keep his job as he was fired on Monday.

4) Brock Purdy–San Francisco 49ers

The rookie quarterback from Queen Creek, Arizona guided the San Francisco 49ers to a second place finish in the National Football Conference with a record of 13 wins and four losses. This past Sunday, Purdy completed 15 of 20 passes for 178 yards, and three touchdown passes, along with seven rushing yards in a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco next plays the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the first of six weekend wildcard games across the NFL.

3) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills get the number two seed in the American Football Conference following a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns along with nine rushes for 16 yards. The loss by the Patriots knocked them out of the playoffs because Miami beat the New York Jets 11-6.

2) Davis Mills–Houston Texans

Jordan Akins was not the only Houston Texan to crack our top five this week. He was joined by Texans quarterback Davis Mills of Atlanta, Georgia. On Sunday, Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns, alongside one rush for six yards as the Texans beat the Colts by a point.

1) Russell Wilson–Denver Broncos

Denver’s Russell Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio snapped a seven game losing streak to guide the Broncos to a 31-28 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Wilson completed 13 of 24 passes for 283 yards, and three touchdowns. He also had eight rushes for 18 yards.