Top Five Performers From Week Seven Of The 2022 NFL Season

Upsets are continuing in the National Football League. In week seven we saw shocking performances from the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders. Here are the top five performers from winning teams.

5) Kenneth Walker III–Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks rookie running back had 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in a stunning 37-23 Seattle win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Walker III has been given a chance due to the fact Rashaad Penny broke his leg in week five against the New Orleans Saints. With the win, the Seahawks actually lead the NFC West with a record of four wins and three losses.

4) Daniel Jones–New York Giants

An equally stunning story is the fact that the New York Giants are 6-1 after a horrendous 2021 NFL season where they were 4-13. On Sunday, the Giants magical season continued as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown, along with 11 rushes for 107 yards and another touchdown in a 23-17 Giants win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

3) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

In a rematch of the Super Bowl from 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 44-23. On Sunday, the Chiefs once again got a superb performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City improved to 5-2.

2) Josh Jacobs–Las Vegas Raiders

It has been a tough season for the Raiders, but on Sunday their offense came together. Running back Josh Jacobs had 20 rushes for 143 yards and three touchdowns, along with three catches for 12 yards in a convincing 38-20 win over the Houston Texans.

1) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals star quarterback had marvelous chemistry with wide receivers Travis Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase in a 35-17 Cincinnati win over the Atlanta Falcons. Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing yards and another major score. Boyd had 155 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Chase had 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns.