Top five storylines heading into 2025 Masters

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Back-To-Back PGA Tour Player of the Year Since Tiger Woods

The first men’s major of the 2025 golf season begins on Thursday with the 2025 Masters from Augusta, Georgia. Here are five storylines to keep an eye on.

1) Scottie Scheffler still looking for his first win in 2025.

Already at the age of 28, Scheffler has won 13 times on the PGA Tour, including two major titles. Both majors came at the Masters where he won in 2022 and 2024. Still, we have not seen the best from Scheffler in 2025. After needing hand surgery to remove shards of glass in his palm from an accident making Christmas dinner, Scheffler is still looking for his first win in 2025. That said, he has six top-25 performances, including a second place at the Houston Open.

2) Can Rory McIlroy finally get to wear a green jacket?

Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland has won the PGA Championship twice (in 2012 and 2014), the United States Open once (2011), and British Open once (2014), but has not yet won the Masters. However, he has been in contention on multiple occasions. Since 2014, McIlroy has had seven top 10 finishes including a second place in 2022. During the 2025 season, McIlroy has won at Pebble Beach and the Players Championship. He is the only golfer to win two PGA titles in 2025.

3) Who are the 12 LIV players at the Masters?

The dozen LIV members are Americans Patrick Reed of San Antonio, Texas, Phil Mickelson of San Diego, California, Bubba Watson of Bagdad, Florida, Dustin Johnson of Columbia, South Carolina, Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California, Australia’s Cameron Smith, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel.

4)  Who is not playing?

The two most notable names not competing are Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh. Woods is out with a torn Achilles and Singh is out with a back injury.

5) Final Masters for Bernhard Langer.

This will be the final Masters for the 67-year-old German. Langer, who won the Masters in 1985 and 1993, intended to play his last Masters in 2024, but did not because he was rehabilitating from Achilles surgery.

 

 

 

