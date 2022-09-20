Top Five Talking Points From Week 2 In The NFL

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season was far from quiet, in fact it was fairly wild. There was brawls, incredible comebacks, MVP worthy performances, and much more. We’re bringing you our top five talking points down below. In no particular order…

1. Feisty brawl in the Buccaneers / Saints Game

There’s been a fierce rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in recent years, and it intensified even more on Sunday. The long-running feud between Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans continued in a bench-clearing brawl that resulted in both players getting ejected, eventually.

It all started after Lattimore exchanged words with Tom Brady, which engulfed the fire completely. Evans ran over and launched Lattimore to the ground, defending his star QB.

Tom Brady points, Marshon Lattimore dismisses him, then Mike Evans loses his shit and trucks Lattimore because the Bucs and Saints have BEEF pic.twitter.com/XMcyGZia7D — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 18, 2022

It’s not the first time tensions have flared up between the pair, they had a run-in back in 2017 which resulted in Evans decked Lattimore from behind following and incident with former Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.

2. Cardinals Insane OT Comeback Win

The Arizona Cardinals drastically recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders to complete an unlikely comeback winning 29-23.

The Cardinals were 20-0 down at half, but after the break was a completely different story. They ended up scoring 29 points in the second half, with 22 of those coming in the 4th quarter, unanswered.

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN! Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

This win for the Cardinals sent the Raiders to 0-2 for the season, and it was the largest blown lead (20 points) in Raiders history, which has left some fans of the Las Vegas franchise questioning whether or not head coach Josh McDaniels is fit for the job.

Tonight’s loss isn’t on Derek Carr. It’s on Josh McDaniels who is now: 0-2 as the Raiders HC And 11-19 all time as a head coach in the NFL#RaiderNation — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 19, 2022

3. Bills Smash Titans, However Dane Jackson Suffers Bad Injury

The Buffalo Bills were once again victorious, and in this time it was in dominating fashion, after they dismantled the Tennessee Titans with a blowout 41-7 win. There’s no hiding away from the fact they are serious contenders to win Super Bowl LVII.

However, there was an injury to cornerback Dane Jackson which did slightly overshadow the victory. He was taken off the field to a hospital following an injury to his neck. Teammate Tremaine Edmunds collided with him on a tackle, snapping his head and neck backwards with a dangerous amount of force. Luckily, reports say that Jackson is now well and recovering at home after multiple medical checks were carried out at the hospital, so it seems like he will be fine eventually, after some rest.

Scary injury for #Bills player Dane Jackson

pic.twitter.com/kOiXxyLfyX — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) September 20, 2022

Taking everything into account, including multiple injuries, it was another special night for the Buffalo Bills who will certainly find themselves in the spotlight for the majority of the season.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo Surprises Many As 49ers Win

After the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ever so close to leaving the side six months ago, he was back on the field.

There was a horrid injury to starter Trey Lance in the first quarter, with the QB breaking his ankle – immediately ending his season. This came after a collision with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton, who clashed head on with Lance resulting in an awkward fall. He was eventually carted off which was heartbreaking for him as his season had barely got underway.

This is where Garoppolo came back into the fold. He came on, snapping his chin strap onto his helmet, staring through his mask. He knew he had big boots to fill, but he delivered.

The 49ers went on to beat the Seahawks 27-7, with Garoppolo completing 8 of his 11 passes in the first half for 106 yards, and a touchdown.

5. Jalen Hurts Makes NFL History With MVP Performance As Eagles Beat Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 2-0 in the new season, as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football, with a score of 24-7. However it was quarterback Jalen Hurts who stole the show for the Eagles.

The third-year QB ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 26 yards. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards with one touchdown and an interception.