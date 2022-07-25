WWE SummerSlam has become a staple PPV for a long time. It is considered one of the biggest WWE PPVs of the year and often features the company’s biggest stars. We have seen classic matches, returns, and moments throughout SummerSlam history. Below, we will review the top-five WWE SummerSlam matches in history and discuss what made them great.

Top-Five WWE SummerSlam Matches Ever

With WWE SummerSlam 2022 right around the corner, we’ll take a look back at some of the best moments in the history of the PPV event.

The best match in SummerSlam history was a must watch and would set up future matches just like it but none of them topped it.

Check out our top-five WWE SummerSlam Matches ever below.

5. The Rock vs Brock Lesnar WWF Undisputed Championship – SummerSlam 2002

This match was a classic and would set Brock Lesnar up to go on and have one of the best careers in WWE history.

It was the main event for the WWF Undisputed Championship. At the time, WWE was called the WWF.

The summer of 2002 was dominated by Brock Lesnar, as WWE knew he was the future star of the company.

WWE needed a new top guy, as The Rock was set to transition to Hollywood and the fans knew this.

The crowd was all for Lesnar winning, even booing Rock because he was set to leave.

One fact about this match is Lesnar was initially scheduled to win with the help of Paul Heyman.

The Rock thought it was a better idea for Lesnar to win clean, to make him look even better.

Turns out, Rocky was correct and this made Lesnar look like the powerhouse that WWE wanted him to look like.

This was one of those passing the torches matches WWE has and The Rock passed the torch to the beast, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar defeated Rock and became the new WWF Undisputed Champion.

4. John Cena vs AJ Styles – SummerSlam 2016

John Cena vs AJ Styles was a classic match with no title on the line.

These two superstars put on a show.

The crowd was vocally behind Styles winning the match.

This match was named Match of the Year for 2016 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

They both would go back and forth, hitting their finishers on one another and kicking out.

This was also a passing of the torch match.

After the match, Cena would remove his armband and put it in the center of the ring before departing backstage.

AJ Styles would go on and become one of the top superstars in the WWE and this match paved the way for it.

This was one of those matches all wrestling fans should watch.

The anticipation by fans was John Cena would win the match but to the delight of fans, AJ Styles would win this classic match.

3. Bret Hart vs “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith WWF Intercontinental Championship SummerSlam 1992

The main event at SummerSlam 1992 was a classic technical match, that you rarely see these days.

Bret “The Hitman” Hart would take on his brother-in-law, the “British Bulldog”, Davey Boy Smith, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The crowd was hot for this match.

This match would propel the British Bulldog’s singles career.

At this time, the Intercontinental title had a lot of meaning and it was a prestigious title.

The match was voted Match of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

After the match was over, both men would shake hands, and Bulldog’s wife and Bret’s sister would raise both of their hands in celebration.

There were a lot of question marks surrounding the match.

Hart had a difficult time reaching Davey Boy Smith weeks before the match. Smith would be smoking crack cocaine and the match was in doubt of happening.

With little to no preparation, these two would still put on a classic.

The British Bulldog would go on to defeat Bret Hart and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Undertaker WWF Championship – SummerSlam 1998

Two of the best ever in history would main event SummerSlam 1998 for the WWF Championship.

The buildup to the match was excellent and fans did not know what to expect.

The PPV was promoted as “The Highway to Hell”.

Undertaker’s brother, Kane, would try and come out during the match but Taker told him to go backstage, to keep it a fair one-on-one match.

The feud started with Austin losing his championship to Kane in the inaugural “First Blood” match.

Austin would go on and win the title back the next night on Raw.

The feud with Undertaker began as Taker challenged Austin for the title at SummerSlam.

The fans did not know which way this match would go and they were on the edge of their seats.

Undertaker tried to perform his “Old School” move but Austin delivered a low blow, followed by the Stone Cold Stunner. Austin would retain his WWF Championship.

After the match, Undertaker took the title from the referee and gave Austin the belt, while nodding in respect.

This was a classic buildup and match between two of the best to ever do it.

The Best Match in WWE SummerSlam History is…

1. The Hardy Boyz vs The Dudley’s vs Edge & Christian WWF Tag Team Championship Tables, Ladders, and Chairs – SummerSlam 2000

This match had absolutely everything in it.

It was the first ever “Tables, Ladders, and Chairs” match in WWE history, involving three of the best tag teams ever.

Edge and Christian were masters at using the chair.

The Dudley Boyz loved using tables. Bubba Ray would scream “D-VON, GET THE TABLES!”.

Matt and Jeff Hardy always put their body on the line, performing high-flying moves from the top of a ladder.

This match had excitement and had all three teams each having a huge spot in the match.

If not for the success of the first ever TLC match, we may not have as many gimmick matches as we have now.

There have been many TLC matches after this one but none of them ever topped the inaugural TLC match.

Fans were on the edge of their seat and crazy moves were performed by these specialists.

In the end, Edge and Christian would come out on top and retain their tag team titles.

The first-ever TLC match is the best match in SummerSlam history.