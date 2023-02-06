NFL News and Rumors

Top Four Reasons To Be Excited About Super Bowl 57

Wendi Oliveros
Super Bowl 57

For many people, the Super Bowl is about food, friends, commercials, and the halftime show, but for diehard football fans, it is all about the game.

This year’s game has many fascinating storylines, and here are the top four to be excited about in Super Bowl 57.

 

1. The Best Two Teams In Football Will Duke It Out

The top seeds in the AFC and NFC will compete for the Super Bowl Championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both finished the season with 14-3 records.

2. Two Superstar Quarterbacks Will Try To Seize The Day

The Tom Brady era is over, and the emergence of the next generation of NFL quarterbacks is upon us.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already an NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion at the ripe old age of 27.

Jalen Hurts is 24 years old, has played at an MVP caliber the entire season, and he has composure and maturity beyond his years.

Both are young African American quarterbacks.

That is also a first, having two African American quarterbacks compete against each other.

3. Andy Reid’s Current Team Vs. His Former Team

Some have called it The Andy Reid Bowl.

64-year-old Reid has been the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013.

Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012.

Reid won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

41-year-old Nick Sirianni is the head coach of the Eagles; it is his second season in the position and his first job as an NFL head coach.

Ironically, he got his start in the NFL with the Chiefs prior to Reid’s tenure.

He was with the team from 2009-2012 in various capacities including the assistant quarterbacks coach and the wide receivers coach.

If the Eagles win, Sirianni would match Reid in the number of Super Bowl wins as a head coach.

4. The Kelce Brothers Play Each Other

Travis and Jason Kelce will play one another in the Super Bowl, another first is having siblings play against each other in the same Super Bowl.

Travis is the tight end for the Chiefs, and Jason is the center for the Eagles.

Both are offensive players which means they will not be on the field at the same time.

This is probably good news for their mother Donna who obviously has divided loyalties.

Jason is the elder Kelce brother at 35 years of age, and Travis is 33.

Both have Super Bowl rings with their respective teams so the winner of this game earns family bragging rights.

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
