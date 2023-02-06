For many people, the Super Bowl is about food, friends, commercials, and the halftime show, but for diehard football fans, it is all about the game.

It's officially Super Bowl week in AZ 🏜️🏈 #SBLVII Watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/gAM6YLoUH9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 6, 2023

This year’s game has many fascinating storylines, and here are the top four to be excited about in Super Bowl 57.

1. The Best Two Teams In Football Will Duke It Out

The top seeds in the AFC and NFC will compete for the Super Bowl Championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both finished the season with 14-3 records.

2. Two Superstar Quarterbacks Will Try To Seize The Day

The Tom Brady era is over, and the emergence of the next generation of NFL quarterbacks is upon us.

At a combined age of 51 years and 337 days old on Super Bowl Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will form the youngest Super Bowl starting QB matchup of all-time. Two of the game's brightest stars that will continue to be for a long time. #SlingStat @Sling pic.twitter.com/GkvUUN06It — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2023

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already an NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion at the ripe old age of 27.

Jalen Hurts is 24 years old, has played at an MVP caliber the entire season, and he has composure and maturity beyond his years.

Both are young African American quarterbacks.

That is also a first, having two African American quarterbacks compete against each other.

3. Andy Reid’s Current Team Vs. His Former Team

Some have called it The Andy Reid Bowl.

“I had a great time there. 14 years. I’m happy for them. Happy for the city. They’re passionate. They love football. I can’t wait for Kansas City and Philly to clash. What a great Super Bowl.” -Andy Reid just now on facing Eagles in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/TnRdUGvx5S — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 30, 2023

64-year-old Reid has been the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013.

Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012.

Reid won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

41-year-old Nick Sirianni is the head coach of the Eagles; it is his second season in the position and his first job as an NFL head coach.

Ironically, he got his start in the NFL with the Chiefs prior to Reid’s tenure.

He was with the team from 2009-2012 in various capacities including the assistant quarterbacks coach and the wide receivers coach.

If the Eagles win, Sirianni would match Reid in the number of Super Bowl wins as a head coach.

4. The Kelce Brothers Play Each Other

Travis and Jason Kelce will play one another in the Super Bowl, another first is having siblings play against each other in the same Super Bowl.

Travis is the tight end for the Chiefs, and Jason is the center for the Eagles.

Both are offensive players which means they will not be on the field at the same time.

“The Kelce Bowl” “Kelce. Kelce. Kelce” This is great. Jason Kelce, his mom and family watching Travis clinch trip to Super Bowl. Their mom Donna is so happy. Jason was wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt. But as soon as Chiefs won, he put back his Eagles gear back on

🎥 @ChickiesnPetes pic.twitter.com/7T7lCV3xpL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2023

This is probably good news for their mother Donna who obviously has divided loyalties.

Jason is the elder Kelce brother at 35 years of age, and Travis is 33.

Both have Super Bowl rings with their respective teams so the winner of this game earns family bragging rights.